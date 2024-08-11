'100 iPhones, 300 homes, luxury yacht..: Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces giveaway on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

Meet world's richest woman, whose net worth is more than GDPs of countries like Mauritius, Nepal, Zimbabwe, she is...

Weight Loss: Can eating eggs help you reduce weight?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

8 Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood films

8 Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood films

8 Bollywood sequels that were box office disasters

8 Bollywood sequels that were box office disasters

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... �ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'100 iPhones, 300 homes, luxury yacht..: Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces giveaway on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is asking fans to keep supporting Jacqueline Fernandez to win more prizes.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'100 iPhones, 300 homes, luxury yacht..: Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces giveaway on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday
Sukesh Chandrashekhar-Jacqueline Fernandez (Credit:Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, on August 11, is celebrating Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday by donating Rs 15 crores and 300 homes to victims of the Wayanad landslide. Not only this, he also gifted her a yacht called 'Lady Jacqueline' and announced a giveaway of 100 iPhone 15 Pros.

Chandrashekhar is asking fans to keep supporting Fernandez and take part in a new contest for a chance to win more prizes. He also penned a letter to the actress, in which he wrote, "My Baby Girl, My Bomma Jacqueline, Baby, Wishing you a Very Very Very Happy Birthday. God Bless You, with All the Success, Health, and everything that you wish for this year...Love you my Jaan. Baby As I always Say, People Grow Older Every Year, But You Grow."

He added, "Younger, Even More Prettier Every Year.  Baby, this is my favourite celebration of the year that, I wait for, Celebrating You, one more year of this celebration without us celebrating
together, however, our thoughts, our souls are connected, no matter how far we are from each other. Baby, I Have A Very Special Birthday Gift For You. Baby with our Pet Hospital in Bangalore nearing completion year, I have a very special gift this birthday for you."

In his letter, he then talked about the donation he is giving to "The only thing that would give you happiness is serving the Welfare Of The Animal And Needy Persons Here By Your Birthday Gift is, I have pledged a donation of Rs15 Crores for the Welfare Of The Landslide. Victims Of Wayanad, Kerala and now I have also pledged 300 Homes for the Victims Of The Landslide Tragedy In Wayanad. This Is Your Birthday Gift, Baby. I know, No Jet, Yacht, Birkin’s or Diamonds would give you Happiness then helping the Needy. Hence I have deployed a complete team to work with the Govt of Kerala and execute the above-pledged suggestion on this special day of yours, I hope this gives you Immense Happiness. Wait, there is more, baby, I know your love for Beaches and we always spoke about spending 2 months of every year Sailing. So your 2nd birthday gift, is a Yacht, it’s the Same Lovely Boat which you."

He further mentioned, "Happy Birthday My Love My Jackie 11th Aug 2025, will be celebrated together in Romeo Juliet style, Love you Super Crazy My Bomma. For all the fans of Jackie, I had announced 100 IPhone 15 Pro for Making Yimmy Yimmy a superhit. I heartfully thank everyone for the love and crazy support given. On this beautiful day of my love Jackie’s Birthday. I
am Announcing The 100 Lucky Winners Randomly Selected From Youtube By My Team As Below. The winners are requested to email their contact details and address from
their official ID registered on YouTube that has been selected, for the Delivery of the IPhone."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement today

NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement today

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max at just Rs...; check how to grab this exciting offer

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max at just Rs...; check how to grab this exciting offer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement