'100 iPhones, 300 homes, luxury yacht..: Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces giveaway on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is asking fans to keep supporting Jacqueline Fernandez to win more prizes.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, on August 11, is celebrating Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday by donating Rs 15 crores and 300 homes to victims of the Wayanad landslide. Not only this, he also gifted her a yacht called 'Lady Jacqueline' and announced a giveaway of 100 iPhone 15 Pros.

Chandrashekhar is asking fans to keep supporting Fernandez and take part in a new contest for a chance to win more prizes. He also penned a letter to the actress, in which he wrote, "My Baby Girl, My Bomma Jacqueline, Baby, Wishing you a Very Very Very Happy Birthday. God Bless You, with All the Success, Health, and everything that you wish for this year...Love you my Jaan. Baby As I always Say, People Grow Older Every Year, But You Grow."

He added, "Younger, Even More Prettier Every Year. Baby, this is my favourite celebration of the year that, I wait for, Celebrating You, one more year of this celebration without us celebrating

together, however, our thoughts, our souls are connected, no matter how far we are from each other. Baby, I Have A Very Special Birthday Gift For You. Baby with our Pet Hospital in Bangalore nearing completion year, I have a very special gift this birthday for you."

In his letter, he then talked about the donation he is giving to "The only thing that would give you happiness is serving the Welfare Of The Animal And Needy Persons Here By Your Birthday Gift is, I have pledged a donation of Rs15 Crores for the Welfare Of The Landslide. Victims Of Wayanad, Kerala and now I have also pledged 300 Homes for the Victims Of The Landslide Tragedy In Wayanad. This Is Your Birthday Gift, Baby. I know, No Jet, Yacht, Birkin’s or Diamonds would give you Happiness then helping the Needy. Hence I have deployed a complete team to work with the Govt of Kerala and execute the above-pledged suggestion on this special day of yours, I hope this gives you Immense Happiness. Wait, there is more, baby, I know your love for Beaches and we always spoke about spending 2 months of every year Sailing. So your 2nd birthday gift, is a Yacht, it’s the Same Lovely Boat which you."

He further mentioned, "Happy Birthday My Love My Jackie 11th Aug 2025, will be celebrated together in Romeo Juliet style, Love you Super Crazy My Bomma. For all the fans of Jackie, I had announced 100 IPhone 15 Pro for Making Yimmy Yimmy a superhit. I heartfully thank everyone for the love and crazy support given. On this beautiful day of my love Jackie’s Birthday. I

am Announcing The 100 Lucky Winners Randomly Selected From Youtube By My Team As Below. The winners are requested to email their contact details and address from

their official ID registered on YouTube that has been selected, for the Delivery of the IPhone."

