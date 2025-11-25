10-year-old Salman Khan watched mom Salma hurt due to Salim Khan-Helen's closeness, their romance blossomed over daily drinks with...

Salim Khan married to Helen in 1981. At that time, he was already married to Salma Khan, and had four kids: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The duo have been through every thick and thin phase of their lives. One of the biggest setbacks in their married life was when Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, got married to Helen. The 'Cabaret queen of India', Helen, had a troubled childhood. She and her family fled Myanmar during the Japanese invasion. They survived in India as her mother worked as a nurse for a living. Helen had to quit school to support the family and started working as a chorus dancer in films. In the 1958 film, Howrah Bridge, she bagged her first solo dance number, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, which made her an overnight sensation.

How Salim and Helen grew closer

After Howrah Bridge, Helen started getting substantial roles in films like Ginny aur Johnny, Gumnaam, China Town, Sachaai, Chhote Sarkar, and Don. It was during the shoot of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer when Salim and Helen grew close. In the iconic action drama, Helen played the role of Kamini, and also danced to the iconic tune of Yeh Mera Dil.

Even before Don, Salim, and Helen crossed paths. They had worked on Kabli Khan, in which Helen played the heroine, and Salim Khan was cast as the villain. Helen recalled in the docu-series Angry Young Men, and said, "We were shooting for the film Kabli Khan. He was the villain, and I was the heroine. I can’t imagine Salim sahab as a villain." Despite working closely on the film, Helen admitted that they barely interacted. During the shoot of Don, Salim and Helen would spend time together, and that's when the romance bloomed.

In the docu-series, Salim remembered how they would meet every evening after pack-up, sharing conversations and drinks that gradually brought them closer. “After the day’s shooting, Helen would come over, and we would have a drink together, and then she would leave.” When asked how he fell in love with her, he said, “Pyaar toh apne agar kiya hoga toh pata lagega.”

When Salim decided to marry Helen

Salim Khan was already married to Salma and was the father of four kids: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira. In an old Filmfare interview, Helen recalled Salim's decision to marry her, “The fact that Salim was a married man did disturb me, and I did feel guilty in the beginning. Something about Salim set him apart from the rest of the industry men. I respected him tremendously as he tried to help me out without trying to exploit me."

When Salman admitted to watching his mother being hurt

Eventually, Salim and Helen got married in 1981. It took years, but Helen gained acceptance and respect from the Khan family. When Salim and Helen tied the knot, Salman was 10. In a 1990 Filmfare interview, Salman spoke about how difficult it was to watch his mother get hurt at such a young age. “I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again. I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home," Salman said. However, today all the children consider Helen as their mother, though they still address her as Helen aunty.