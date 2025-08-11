'10 kadam door...': Salman Khan lashes out, warns paps to stay away from niece Ayat at Mumbai event; watch

Noticing that his niece looked uneasy and frightened, Salman stepped in and firmly warned photographers to keep their distance, ensuring his little niece felt safe.

Salman Khan’s protective side was on full display during a recent event in Mumbai, where the entire Khan family was in attendance. A viral video from the evening shows the actor shielding his niece Ayat from the chaos as they exited the venue.

In the clip, Ayat is seen holding onto her mamu’s arm while paparazzi crowd around to take pictures. Noticing that she looked uneasy and frightened, Salman stepped in and firmly warned photographers to keep their distance, ensuring his little niece felt safe.

"Chalo chalo peeche... Dus kadam door. Bacchi saath mein hai. Aage badho," Salman was heard firmly telling the paparazzi while keeping a protective grip on Ayat.

For those who don’t know, Ayat is the daughter of Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and actor Aayush Sharma, who tied the knot in November 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, son Ahil, in 2016, followed by their daughter Ayat in 2019, born on Salman’s birthday, December 27.

Salman Khan may be going through a slow phase at the box office, but he is gearing up for a strong comeback with his upcoming film, Battle Of Galwan. Based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley, the movie also features Chitrangada Singh in a key role.

Although details about Salman’s role in Battle Of Galwan remain under wraps, the film is expected to present him in a completely different avatar from the characters he has portrayed in recent years.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will see Salman Khan undergoing rigorous preparation to get into character.