Rajpal Yadav bail hearing highlights: Delhi High Court adjourns case to this date, directs complainant to file reply

Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Rs 9 crore debt case and his bail petition will be heard in Delhi High Court today. Multiple Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others have extended their support to the comedian.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 03:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajpal Yadav bail hearing highlights: Delhi High Court adjourns case to this date, directs complainant to file reply
Rajpal Yadav has found himself in serious legal trouble over the non-repayment of a Rs 5 crore loan, which has compounded to nearly Rs 9 crore with accumulated dues. The comedian-actor surrendered at Tihar Jail last week in compliance with court orders, and his bail plea is scheduled to be heard by the Delhi High Court today.

As Yadav begins serving his sentence in connection with the cheque bounce case, members of the film fraternity have rallied behind him. Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and others have extended their support as the actor grapples with mounting legal and financial challenges.

  • 12 Feb 2026, 03:20 PM

    Rajpal Yadav bail hearing: Delhi HC adjourns case to Monday

    The Delhi High Court has adjourned Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing case to Monday and directed the complainant to file a reply to the bail application.

  • 12 Feb 2026, 02:18 PM

    Rajpal Yadav's wife and manager's statements

    Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha Yadav told PTI, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help." Goldie Jain, who has been managing the actor-comedian for the past 25 pears, also told the news agency, "People have taken the initiative to help. They all have promised to help, it doesn't mean financially only. It's true that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and David Dhawan, these people have called. In what capacity and how they will help, that is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpal bhai."

  • 12 Feb 2026, 01:31 PM

    Rajpal Yadav's emotional statement before surrendering at Tihar Jail

    Before he surrendered in Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav broke down and made an emotional statement. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other way. Sir, here we are all alone)."

  • 12 Feb 2026, 12:42 PM

    Rajpal Yadav bail hearing: What is the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case against the comedian?

    Rajpal Yadav has surrendered to serve a six-month jail term in connection with a long-running loan default case linked to his 2010 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. According to court records, Yadav had borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance the film. However, after the project failed at the box office, he was unable to repay the loan. Over the years, the outstanding amount reportedly escalated to ₹9 crore, with several cheques issued by the actor bouncing.

    In 2018, a magistrate court convicted Yadav and his wife in the cheque bounce case. The conviction was subsequently upheld by a sessions court in 2019. Challenging the verdict, Yadav moved the Delhi High Court. On February 2, the High Court directed the actor to surrender, noting that he had repeatedly breached undertakings given to the court to clear the dues owed to the complainant. Complying with the order, Yadav surrendered on February 5 and has begun serving his sentence.

