Rajpal Yadav bail hearing highlights: Delhi High Court adjourns case to this date, directs complainant to file reply

Rajpal Yadav has found himself in serious legal trouble over the non-repayment of a Rs 5 crore loan, which has compounded to nearly Rs 9 crore with accumulated dues. The comedian-actor surrendered at Tihar Jail last week in compliance with court orders, and his bail plea is scheduled to be heard by the Delhi High Court today.

As Yadav begins serving his sentence in connection with the cheque bounce case, members of the film fraternity have rallied behind him. Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and others have extended their support as the actor grapples with mounting legal and financial challenges.