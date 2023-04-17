Ayan Mukerji to charge this whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2

Hrithik Roshan-Ayan Mukerji-Jr NTR

Amid the blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Aditya Chopra is keen to expand the YRF spy universe, and to achieve this, War 2 was announced. War 2 has been making a lot of buzzes since its announcement and as per reports, Ayan Mukerji has been finalized for directing the movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. A source has revealed that the Brahmastra director is charging quite a generous amount for directing War 2.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that after seeing Brahmastra, Aditya Chopra is keen on working with Ayan Mukerji and said, “The minute Aditya Chopra saw Brahmastra, he knew that Ayan had the potential to direct a stylish action film. He made an offer to Ayan and the director was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan is in fact excited to be groomed by the best in business.”

The source further revealed, “Ayan is being handsomely paid to direct War 2. He has signed the contract of Rs. 32 crores as directorial fees for War 2 and the director is all gearing up to start the pre-production work this month. Ayan intends to take War 2 on floors by November and call it a wrap in a year's time.”

While it is reported that Jr NTR will be seen playing the antagonist in War 2 and the movie will see an intense action sequence, the film's female lead is still undecided. Earlier there were reports that the lead actress might be Deepika Padukone or Sharvari Wagh, however, recently Alia Bhatt’s name has also joined the list of actresses competing for the lead role. Though there has been no announcement till now, it will be intriguing to see who will play the female lead in the movie.

The high-octane action drama War released in 2019 ruled the hearts of audiences and minted Rs 200 crore within 7 days of its release. Talking about the response from the audience, Hrithik Roshan was quite overwhelmed and said, “We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West. War is a genre-defining action film and I'm extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of WAR because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above.”

