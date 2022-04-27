Zayed Khan calls Hrithik Roshan his mentor as he shares physical transformation photos

Zayed Khan, who has starred in films like Main Hoon Na, Dus, and Blue, has been missing on the silver screen for a while, but the actor set the internet on fire recently when he shared his hot photos flaunting his physical transformation on his Instagram profile on Monday, April 25. In a lengthy post, he mentioned his ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan as his mentor. Zayed's sister Sussanne Khan was married to the War actor for fourteen years from 2000 to 2014. Have a look at Zayed's pictures and his post below. (All images: Zayed Khan/Instagram)