Zayed Khan calls Hrithik Roshan his mentor as he shares physical transformation photos

Zayed Khan has surprised everyone by sharing his body transformation photos on Instagram.
Zayed Khan, who has starred in films like Main Hoon Na, Dus, and Blue, has been missing on the silver screen for a while, but the actor set the internet on fire recently when he shared his hot photos flaunting his physical transformation on his Instagram profile on Monday, April 25. In a lengthy post, he mentioned his ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan as his mentor. Zayed's sister Sussanne Khan was married to the War actor for fourteen years from 2000 to 2014. Have a look at Zayed's pictures and his post below. (All images: Zayed Khan/Instagram)
1. Zayed Khan's 'resurrection'
Calling his body transformation as resurrection, Zayed wrote, "Hello People, the Resurrection took time but in the bargain taught me so much about self-belief, hard work, razor focus and that love in all its forms is around you. All you have to do is reach out and perceive and it will be yours."
2. Zayed Khan plans to get back into action
Continuing his post, the actor wrote, "I am finally taking my journey as an actor to the next level and quite honestly I did miss it deeply. Going to be sharing a series of fabulous association of pictures taken by none other than my sister @tinadehal who has managed to capture the essence of who I really am underneath...every 5 days I will share a new array of pictures that exposes the transformed ‘Zayed Khan'."
3. Zayed Khan calls Hrithik Roshan his mentor
"I have a lot of people to thank during this transformative journey. Starting with my wife @malzkhan, my parents Sanjay Khan, Zarine Khan my sisters @farahkhanali @suzkr Simone, a brother and a mentor @hrithikroshan @satya_barbarian_fitness ( he truly metamorphosed my body and I owe him a special thanks). And last but not least my kiddos Zidaan and Aariz who are my honest sounding boards", the actor added.
4. The 'transformed' Zayed Khan
In concluding his post Zayed wrote, "As I release more of the series I wish to hear from all well-wishers as you guys are truly what’s worth this journey. Big hug to all of you. Stay blessed and strive for simple happiness the rest will follow." Here is a picture showing the Shabd actor's journey in his gym.
5. Zayed Khan gets approval from B-town
Many celebrities took to the comments section and showered praises on the actor seeing his dedication to his fitness. Dia Mirza wrote, "You look absolutely amazing ZK!!! More love and power to you", while Esha Deol also dropped a happy emoji below Zayed's pictures. Here is another picture showing Zayed working out.