4 . No one captures Indian traditions better than Sooraj Barjatya

4

The best part about Sooraj is that he doesn't deviate from or muddle his concept in the presentation. And when it comes to depicting Indian customs and traditions, there's no one better than Sooraj. The way he captured the essence of Indian weddings in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Vivah has set a blueprint for other filmmakers.