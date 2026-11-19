BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 19, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
1.The new-age leads of Rajshri
Ayushmann Khurrana takes the mantle of Prem, a name established by Rajshri, and becomes immortal with believable performances as Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Similarly, Sharvari, another promising talent, became the Rajshri heroine, giving the vibes of the new-age girl who dares to follow her own dreams. They reflect freshness and sparkling chemistry that seem to be different from Sooraj's previous blockbusters, and even from some of the recent romantic dramas.
2.Challenging the norms
The basic concept of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is challenging the basics, questioning the age-old norms. Who said that only girls should leave their home after getting married? How does the groom's family adjust to the new home? What happens when they move in with their in-laws? Yeh Prem Mol Liya raises these interesting ideas, giving a soft reboot to Rajshri itself.
3.The dare to keep family entertainers alive
In the hoard of Dhurandhar, Pushpa, Animal, or visual spectacle Ramayana, Sooraj Barjatya dared to keep the spirit of Rajshri intact, and carve a simple, rooted, but grand entertainer aimed at bringing families into cinemas.
4.No one captures Indian traditions better than Sooraj Barjatya
The best part about Sooraj is that he doesn't deviate from or muddle his concept in the presentation. And when it comes to depicting Indian customs and traditions, there's no one better than Sooraj. The way he captured the essence of Indian weddings in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Vivah has set a blueprint for other filmmakers.
5.The soft reboot of Rajshri cinema
Sooraj Barjatya has evolved as a filmmaker, and the trailer for Yeh Prem Mol Liya reflects his new vision. This itself makes it an interesting watch, especially for millennials and their parents, who were entertained by his cinema for decades.