This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the 2013 coming-of-age romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a blockbuster. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the leading roles. Read on to know why was Anushka Sharma dropped from the Karan Johar production and why did the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah objected to the film.
1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starred ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starred Ranbir Kapoor as Kabir 'Bunny Thapar, Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar, Kalki Koechlin as Aditi 'Adi' Mehra, and Aditya Roy Kapur as Avinash 'Avi' Arora as the four friends in the leading roles. It was the first film of Ranbir and Deepika after their much-publicised breakup following their two years of relationship from 2007 to 2009. They were previously seen together in the 2008 romantic comedy Bachne Ae Haseeno, and were later paired opposite each other in the 2015 coming-of-age drama Tamasha.
2. Anushka Sharma was dropped from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Before Deepika Padukone agreed to do the film, Anushka Sharma was also considered to play Naina. But, she was dropped after Deepika finally said yes to Ayan Mukerji. It also allegedly led to a catfight between both the actress. Talking about the same, Anushka told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "A friend of Deepika had called up to say that she is doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and not Anushka. My ‘friends’ don’t call, do they? I am Kashyap’s and Hirani’s choice. She is Ayan’s and whosoever’s. Stop playing games. Stop throwing garbage at me since I don’t throw garbage at you. We call ourselves cool but we are actually not."
3. Omar Abdullah objected to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
When the film was released in 2013, the then then Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah objected to it because he was shocked to see that the outdoor locations of Gulmarg, where the movie was actually shot, were shown as Manali within the film. He took to his Twitter (now called X) account and wrote, "It is irritating when we roll out the red carpet and facilitate the shoot only to have people believe it's Manali." Reacting to Adbullah's displeasure, the production house Dharma Productions issued a statement that read, "The opening credit slate clearly mentions Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tourism Minister GA Mir and Inspector-General of Police SM Sahal. The names of the entire crew in Kashmir has been mentioned in the credits of the film."
4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at the box office
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a blockbuster success. With a production budget of Rs 40 crore, the film earned Rs 190 crore net in India and grossed Rs 320 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). It break several box office records and became only the third Indian film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the global box office after Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (2009) and Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012).
5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani soundtrack
The Ayan Mukerji dierctorial has attained a cult status over the years due to its depiction of friendship and romance. The film's soundtrack also became a huge success with songs including Kabira, Ilahi, Badtameez Dil, and Balam Pichkari topping the charts. The album was composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, except for the track Dilliwali Girlfriend which was written by Kumaar.
6. Ayan Mukerji's cameo in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
After his critically acclaimed directorial debut Wake Up Sid in 2009, Ayan Mukerji's second release was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He even made a cameo in his own film as he can be seen sitting on a chair in the track Badtameez Dil at one point. The director's third film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva came out after nine years and also became a huge hit. His next film is Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, his first outside Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and for Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.