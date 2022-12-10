Yearender 2022: The Kashmir Files, Darlings, Doctor G: Social dramas that entertained and surprised audience

Movies are always meant for serving mindless entertainment. There are few who break the norms, and find a balance of information with entertainment.
Movies are meant for entertainment. However, there are a few pieces of cinema that dare to balance information and entertainment. They highlight, voice or address a burning issue, and present it before the audience. So, here's a list of movies that went beyond conventional storytelling and initiated a conversation. (Image source: File photos)
1. The Kashmir Files
Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files hit the nation like a storm as it is a naked truth. You might hate or disagree with it, but you just can't ignore it. Here's a film that will shock your conscience, as it showcases one of the darkest chapters of Indian history. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty starrer hard-hitting social drama tell us about the Right To Justice in the most unfiltered form.
2. A Thursday
After The Kashmir Files, Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday is the only hard-hitting social drama in this list. The following entries would be a social comedy or dark comedy. A Thursday is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that highlights the evil of rapes, and the need for a strict law to finish the crime. The film might look a little illogical at some level, but it does talk about something that should be considered with utmost seriousness.
3. Darlings
Next, we have Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Verma starrer dark-comedy Darlings. Darlings talk about the issue of domestic violence. It also gives out a strong message against social evil. The film manages to strike a fine balance between violence and dark humour, that's why Darlings deserves the third position on the list.
4. Doctor G
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G challenges multiple norms and taboos. The medical campus drama-comedy highlights a meaningful conversation entertainingly. Even sensitive topics of minor rape and abortion are being well-handled, and that's what makes this film worthy of being mentioned in the list.
5. Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah starrer comedy-drama talks about female foeticide and patriarchy. Although the film did manage to give a perfect dose of entertainment with information, it couldn't do wonders at the box office.
6. Badhaai Do
Before Ayushmann's Doctor G, production house Junglee Pictures backed a story based upon lavender marriage. Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednkekar starrer Badhaai Do showcases the struggles of LGBTQUI community in a sensible and respectable manner.