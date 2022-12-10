Search icon
Yearender 2022: The Kashmir Files, Darlings, Doctor G: Social dramas that entertained and surprised audience

Movies are always meant for serving mindless entertainment. There are few who break the norms, and find a balance of information with entertainment.

  • Dec 10, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

Movies are meant for entertainment. However, there are a few pieces of cinema that dare to balance information and entertainment. They highlight, voice or address a burning issue, and present it before the audience. So, here's a list of movies that went beyond conventional storytelling and initiated a conversation. (Image source: File photos)  

 

1. The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files
1/6

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files hit the nation like a storm as it is a naked truth. You might hate or disagree with it, but you just can't ignore it. Here's a film that will shock your conscience, as it showcases one of the darkest chapters of Indian history. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty starrer hard-hitting social drama tell us about the Right To Justice in the most unfiltered form.  

 

2. A Thursday

A Thursday
2/6

After The Kashmir Files, Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday is the only hard-hitting social drama in this list. The following entries would be a social comedy or dark comedy. A Thursday is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that highlights the evil of rapes, and the need for a strict law to finish the crime. The film might look a little illogical at some level, but it does talk about something that should be considered with utmost seriousness. 

 

3. Darlings

Darlings
3/6

Next, we have Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Verma starrer dark-comedy Darlings. Darlings talk about the issue of domestic violence. It also gives out a strong message against social evil. The film manages to strike a fine balance between violence and dark humour, that's why Darlings deserves the third position on the list.

4. Doctor G

Doctor G
4/6

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G challenges multiple norms and taboos. The medical campus drama-comedy highlights a meaningful conversation entertainingly. Even sensitive topics of minor rape and abortion are being well-handled, and that's what makes this film worthy of being mentioned in the list. 

 

5. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar
5/6

Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah starrer comedy-drama talks about female foeticide and patriarchy. Although the film did manage to give a perfect dose of entertainment with information, it couldn't do wonders at the box office. 

 

6. Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do
6/6

Before Ayushmann's Doctor G, production house Junglee Pictures backed a story based upon lavender marriage. Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednkekar starrer Badhaai Do showcases the struggles of LGBTQUI community in a sensible and respectable manner. 

 

