Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away

2022 has witnessed some tragic losses, and it's a year that will be remembered for the demise of over 4 musical artists.
As we are summing up the year 2022, here we are with a list that you won't be happy to read. But that's life. The year 2022 has suffered some great losses, and with this gallery, we send our condolence to the departed souls.(All images source: File photo)
1. Lata Mangeshkar
We start our list with the nation's 'Queen of Melody, the 'Nightingale of India,' Lata Mangeshkar. on February 6, 2022, the legendary singer died at the age of 92. Lata di suffered from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes. She was also been on regular therapy for pneumonia and COVID-19 for 28 days.
2. Bappi Lahiri
Next we have the Disco King Bappi Da aka Bappi Lahiri. The veteran singer and music composer will always be remembered for singing and composing some of most the popular songs of the twenty-first century. Bappi Da left the world on February 15, 2022, in Mumbai. The veteran artist died due to obstructive sleep apnea at the age of 69.
3. KK
As we mentioned earlier, 2022 has been a harsh year for the Indian music industry. Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK has given several chartbusters, and iconic songs and his voice has been a part of millennials' teenage years. On May 31, KK complained of chest pain and uneasiness after performing in the Mancha auditorium in South Kolkata. He suffered a heart attack and was brought dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute.
4. Sidhu Moose Wala
In this list, Sidhu is the youngest talent who bid goodbye in a tragic manner. The 31-year-old singer was a great influential artist in Punjab, and he was on May 29, 2022, he shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.
5. Deepesh Bhan
Television actor Deepesh Bhan who is known for playing Malkhan Singh in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai passed away on July 23. Deepesh collapsed while playing cricket. Bhan was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.
6. Raju Srivastava
Funnyman Raju Srivastava is still regarded as one of the most celebrated comedians of all time, and he will also be in the hearts of his millions of fans. On September 21, 2022, Raju suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym, and after 41 days of hospitalization, Raju left the world with grief and sorrow.
7. Vikram Gokhale
We end our list with veteran Marathi and Hindi cinema actor Vikram Gokhale. The Agneepath star passed away at the age of 82, due to multiple organ failure.
There are other celebs like Arun Bali, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Sandhya Mukherjee, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, T Rama Rao, and Salim Ghouse who left us with losses. We pray for peace for the departed souls.