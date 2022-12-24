Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year

With 2022 nearing its end, and 2023 only a few days away, let's take a look back at those songs that time and again made into our playlists all year. Some songs came and literally made us go all 'Doobey' in life and some taught us that the color of our love is ‘Kesariya’. Here is a look at the songs which broke the internet and trended throughout the year 2022. (All images: File photos)