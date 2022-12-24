Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year

From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track to Doobey, here are the five most popular tracks of the year 2022.
With 2022 nearing its end, and 2023 only a few days away, let's take a look back at those songs that time and again made into our playlists all year. Some songs came and literally made us go all 'Doobey' in life and some taught us that the color of our love is ‘Kesariya’. Here is a look at the songs which broke the internet and trended throughout the year 2022. (All images: File photos)
1. Doobey from Gehraiyaan
Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, Doobey from Gehraiyaan came across as an easy breezy song with catchy instrumental music and deep lyrics. Composed by Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF) and Savera Mehta, written by Kausar Munir, and sung by Lothika Jha and Savera Mehta, the track became an instant hit on its release.
2. Kesariya from Brahmastra
Easily the most awaited song of the year since its teaser release, Kesariya became the love anthem of the year. The chemistry between the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt charmed the audiences in the Brahmastra track. The trio of Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Amitabh Bhattacharya added another hit to their amazing collaboration.
3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track
With a tint of nostalgia and a mix of modernity, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track broke all records and became the party number we needed badly. Kartik's zig-zag step was the highlight of the track composed by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi. Mandy Gill and Sameer wrote the lyrics, while Neeraj Shridhar, Mellow D, and Bob aced the vocals.
4. Rangisari from JugJugg Jeeyo
The folk song Rangi Saari was turned into a party number for Jugjugg Jeeyo and was thoroughly loved and enjoyed by the listeners. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's sizzling chemistry became the talk of the town. The mother-son duo of singers Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth recreated their own composition based on traditional lyrics.
5. Thumkeshwari from Bhediya
Composed by Sachin Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Rashmeet Kaur, Ash King, and Divya Kumar, Thumkeshwari from Bhediya became an instant success. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon danced their hearts out and Shraddha Kapoor's cameo turned out to be the icing on the cake.