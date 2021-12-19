Yearender 2021: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor: Starkids expected to make their debut in 2022

Take a look at some star kids like Aryan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan who are expected to make their film debut in 2022.
The Hindi film industry has always been welcoming to the star kids and their debuts are keenly awaited. The real journey for these new-gen actors start after their first films are released. Then, it is the public who is the kingmaker and decides the stardom quotient of these famous sons and daughters.
Here, we look at some star kids who are expected to make their debut in 2022.
1. Suhana Khan
Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been limelight since his brother's Aryan Khan arrest in drugs case in Mumbai. She is already popular on social media with 2.3 million followers on Instagram, whom she regularly treats with her sexy and hot pictures. The actress is rumoured to make her debut in 'The Archies' - the Netflix adaptation of famous American comic series of the same name. (Image source: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
2. Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The star kid is rumoured to be leading the Netflix film 'The Archies' that also stars Suhana Khan. Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Agastya has a much bigger responsibility on his shoulders as he is connected to the Kapoor family as well. His mother Ritu Nanda is the daughter of the showman Raj Kapoor and sister of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's father. He is seen here with his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda. (Image source: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)
3. Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Her elder sister Janhvi has already made her mark in Bollywood with good performances in films like 'Dhadak' and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Khushi Kapoor is the third star kid rumoured to be attached to the Netflix project 'The Archies'. Zoya Akhtar is confirmed as the director of the film and Khushi, Agastya, and Suhana will reportedly make their debuts with this film. (Image source: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)
4. Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai has been the biggest controversy that rocked Bollywood this year. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending close to a month away from his home. After this huge uproar, his debut will be the most awaited one for the industry insiders as well as the audience. Just like his sister Suhana, Aryan too has completed film studies in the United States. (Image source: Aryan Khan/Instagram)
5. Shanaya Kapoor
Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya has already joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), the talent management firlm launched by Karan Johar, earlier this year. She will soon be making her debut next year in a film produced by Dharma Productions. Shanaya's videos and photos on Instagram are already viral on the internet. Her uncle Anil Kapoor will definitely go 'Jhakaas' seeing her first film. (Image source: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
6. Junaid Khan
Son of perfectionist Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Junaid Khan is set to make his film debut in 2022. After assisting filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on his father's comedy-drama 'PK', Junaid has acted in several plays in the Mumbai theatre circuit. His first film is a Yash Raj Films production and is reportedly titled 'Maharaja'. It is being helmed by Sidharth P. Malhotra, who has earlier directed Rani Mukerji in YRF's emotional drama 'Hichki' released in 2018. (Image source: File photo)
7. Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. The star kid is already popular on social media, thanks to sister Sara Ali Khan's viral knock-knock jokes series. Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in his next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' that stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. He is seen here with his sister Sara who made her debut in 2018 with two back-to-back films - 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba'. (Image source: File photo)
8. Ira Khan
Junaid's sister Ira Khan has already made her directorial debut with the play 'Medea', an ancient Greek tragedy. It won't be surprise if Aamir and Reena's daughter is seen making her acting debut next year. Ira is quite active on social media and she chose Valentine's Day this year to make her relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare official. In 2020, Ira revealed on her Instagram handle on World Mental Health day that she has been under depression for four years. She has been appreciated for sharing her journey and starting out conversations on mental health. (Image source: File photo)
9. Ahaan Panday
Son of businessman Chikki Panday and wellness coach Deanne Panday, Ahaan will reportedly make his debut in a superhero project by Yash Raj Productions. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been signed off opposite him in the film, as per reports. Ahaan is the nephew of Chunky Panday and thus, cousin of Ananya who made her debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019. She is a fashion diva and her style statement makes headlines regularly. (Image source: Ahaan Panday/Instagram)
10. Yashvardhan Ahuja
Yashvardhan Ahuja is the son of comedian-actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja. The star kid was supposed to make his debut in Bollywood in 2021 but the same got delayed due to the lockdown, as per his mother. Yashvardhan has been preparing well enough for his acting debut as he has already assisted producer-director Sajid Nadidawala on his home productions like 'Dishoom' and 'Tadap'. (Image source: Yashvardhan Ahuja/Instagram)