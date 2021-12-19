Yearender 2021: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor: Starkids expected to make their debut in 2022

8/10

Junaid's sister Ira Khan has already made her directorial debut with the play 'Medea', an ancient Greek tragedy. It won't be surprise if Aamir and Reena's daughter is seen making her acting debut next year. Ira is quite active on social media and she chose Valentine's Day this year to make her relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare official. In 2020, Ira revealed on her Instagram handle on World Mental Health day that she has been under depression for four years. She has been appreciated for sharing her journey and starting out conversations on mental health. (Image source: File photo)