Yearender 2021: From Adarsh Gaurav to Tina Desai, breakout stars from movies and OTT

2021 has been a tough year for all of us, however, the entertainment industry left no stone unturned in order to make us smile. Several series and films were released online, they kept us busy. The stories, characters, and performances made us forget everything. Stars including Adarsh Gourav, Tina Desai, and Paramvir Singh Cheema stole the spotlight.

Let's take a look at the top 10 breakout stars of Indian films and web series of 2021: