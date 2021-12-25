Yearender 2021: From Adarsh Gaurav to Tina Desai, breakout stars from movies and OTT

Stars including Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Tina Desai (Mumbai Diaries 26/11), and Paramvir Singh Cheema (Tabbar) stole the spotlight.
2021 has been a tough year for all of us, however, the entertainment industry left no stone unturned in order to make us smile. Several series and films were released online, they kept us busy. The stories, characters, and performances made us forget everything. Stars including Adarsh Gourav, Tina Desai, and Paramvir Singh Cheema stole the spotlight.
Let's take a look at the top 10 breakout stars of Indian films and web series of 2021:
1. Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav amused people with his killer performance in the movie 'The White Tiger'. He portrayed a cunning driver, who wants to escape poverty, in the movie. (Image credit: Adarsh Gaurab/Instagram)
2. Amruta Subhash
Amruta Subash, who played Ranveer Singh's mother in 'Gully Boy', won hearts with her appearance in 'Bombay Begums' and 'Dhamaka' this year. (Image credit: Amruta Subash/Instagram)
3. Tina Desai
Tina Desai managed to grab attention with her performance in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. (Image credit: Tina Desai/Instagram)
4. Sunny Hinduja
Sunny Hinduja has been flooded with immense love after his appearance in the web series 'Family Man'. (Image credit: Sunny Hinduja/Instagram)
5. Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar impressed her fans with her loyalty towards her friend in the film 'Mimi'. (Image credit: Sai Tamhankar/Instagram)
6. Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra played the character of Sana Mir in the web series 'Tandav'. Her performance in the movie was amazing. (Image credit: Kritika Kamra/Instagram)
7. Ashlesha Thakur
Ashlesha Thakur was seen in 'Family Man'. She played the role of Dhriti, who was Manoj Bajpayee's on-screen daughter, in the web series. (Image credit: ashleshaathaakur/Instagram)
8. Paramvir Singh Cheema
Paramvir Singh Cheema portrayed a police officer in the web series 'Tabbar'. According to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed, "I was very depressed throughout this pandemic, I used to worry whether things will ever workout for me or I will have to shift back to Punjab from Mumbai permanently because of Covid. I did move back for a few months." (Image credit: paramvircheema007/Instagram)
9. Anupam Tripathi
Anupam Tripathi gained popularity when he appeared in 'Squid games'. He is an Indian actor based in South Korea. (Image credit: Anupam Tripathi/Instagram)
10. Pushkaraj Chirpitkar
Pushkaraj Chirpitkar won millions of hearts with his brilliant performance in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. He portrayed Samarth Joshi in the series. (Image credit: Pushkaraj Chirpitkar/Instagram)