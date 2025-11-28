FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

As Yami Gautam turned 37, let's have a look at the five solid performances, which show her range as an actress and prove why she is a gifted talent of Indian cinema.

Simran Singh | Nov 28, 2025, 09:55 PM IST

1.Shazia Bano in Haq

Shazia Bano in Haq
1

In Haq, Yami delivered yet another remarkable performance as Shazia Bano. While the film was based on the landmark Supreme Court judgment Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, Yami portrayed her character with perfection. She brought every nuance of emotion to the screen and stood out with her exceptional performance.

2.Zooni Haksar in Article 370

Zooni Haksar in Article 370
2

In this year's biggest hit, Article 370, Yami Gautam dominated the screen with her brilliant performance as Zooni Haksar. From the action sequences to the dramatic portions and emotional sequences, she truly stole the show and carried the entire film on her own. From the reviewers to the fans and the audiences, everyone couldn't stop praising her extraordinary performance in the film.

3.Pallavi Sharma in URI- The Surgical Strike

Pallavi Sharma in URI- The Surgical Strike
3

Yami played RAW analyst and undercover agent Pallavi Sharma, who isn’t afraid to work in the field. Pallavi is introduced in the film as Jasmine, a nurse taking care of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's (played by Vicky Kaushal ) ailing mother. Later on, Pallavi is shown in her element as she interrogates terrorists and takes part in planning the surgical strike.It was an important character as Bollywood has made very few military films where female characters have had active participation.

4.Naina Jaiswal in A Thursday

Naina Jaiswal in A Thursday
4

In the vigilante thriller A Thursday, Yami Gautam takes the forefront and steps into the intense role of Naina Jaiswal. From the body language to the characterisations to the appearance, she brilliantly stepped into the skin of the character and won widespread acclaim from everyone.

5.Kamini Maheshwari in OMG 2

Kamini Maheshwari in OMG 2
5

In 2023's blockbuster, OMG 2, she stepped into the role of Kamini Maheshwari, and she stands out brilliantly as an opponent in the film. With a very solid performance as a lawyer, she effortlessly blended into the character and gave an excellent performance.

