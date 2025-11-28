Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

3 . Pallavi Sharma in URI- The Surgical Strike

Yami played RAW analyst and undercover agent Pallavi Sharma, who isn’t afraid to work in the field. Pallavi is introduced in the film as Jasmine, a nurse taking care of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's (played by Vicky Kaushal ) ailing mother. Later on, Pallavi is shown in her element as she interrogates terrorists and takes part in planning the surgical strike.It was an important character as Bollywood has made very few military films where female characters have had active participation.