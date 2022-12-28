Search icon
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos

XXX fame Aabha Paul sure knows how to mesmerise her fans with bold social media posts.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 28, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

XXX fame Aabha Paul never fails to win hearts with her social media posts, she often shares her sexy and hot photos on Instagram and raises the temperature on social media. She sure knows how to mesmerise her fans with bold social media posts.  (Images source: Aabha Paul Clothing/Instagram)

Take a look:

1. Aabha Paul in bikini

Aabha Paul in bikini
1/5

XXX star Aabha Paul burned the internet with her bikini photos, she looks hot in this photo.

2. Flaunting her back

Flaunting her back
2/5

XXX actress Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in this photo while flaunting her back.

3. Aabha Paul giving goals

Aabha Paul giving goals
3/5

XXX star Aabha Paul gives major fitness goals, she looks so fit in this video.

4. Aabha Paul in blue outfit

Aabha Paul in blue outfit
4/5

Aaha Paul can be seen flaunting her smile in a blue bra top and skirt. Sharing the video, she wrote, "blue baby."

5. Aabha Paul in black bra

Aabha Paul in black bra
5/5

Aabha Paul looks gorgeous in these pictures, she can be seen wearing a black sports bra and golden skirt.

