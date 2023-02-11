Search icon
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos

Aabha Paul often raises the temperature on the internet with her sexy and bold social media posts.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 11, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram actress Aabha Paul is a social media sensation. Every time she posts anything on social media, it goes viral in no time. She never fails to impress her fans with her sexy photos and videos, these videos and photos are the proof. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)

1. Aabha Paul flaunting her curves

Aabha Paul flaunting her curves
1/5

XXX star Aabha Paul can be seen flaunting her curves in this multi colour bikini, teamed up with a shrug.

2. Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot

Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot
2/5

Aabha Paul looks hot in this video that she shared on Instagram. Dropping the video, she wrote, "The kohinoor is here."

3. Aabha Paul flaunting her back

Aabha Paul flaunting her back
3/5

Aabha Paul never fails to raise the temperature with her social media posts. This video is the proof.

4. Sensational look

Sensational look
4/5

XXX star Aabha Paul looks sensational in this see-through top, her photo went viral on social media.

5. Aabha Paul giving fitness goals

Aabha Paul giving fitness goals
5/5

Aabha Paul looks hot in this red bikini, she sure knows how to grab attention with her hot photos.

