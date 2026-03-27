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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on TV, online?

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Iran writes ‘Thank You India’ on missiles launched on Israel in 83rd wave of strikes, shares similar notes for Pakistan, Germany, Spain

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Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? From FM Abbas Araghchi to President Masoud Pezeshkian, US President Donald Trump may initiate ceasefire talks with these Iranian top officials

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World Theatre Day 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan to Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani, Bollywood actors who started their journey to stardom from stage

World Theatre Day 2026: From SRK to Boman, actors who started from stage

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit

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World Theatre Day 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan to Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani, Bollywood actors who started their journey to stardom from stage

On World Theatre Day, we celebrate artists who didn’t just start from theatre but carried its essence into mainstream success. Their journeys prove that theatre is not just a stepping stone — it’s the foundation of lasting stardom.

Simran Singh | Mar 27, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

1.Shah Rukh Khan — The king of comebacks & consistency

Shah Rukh Khan — The king of comebacks & consistency
1

From Delhi theatre circuits to ruling global cinema, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey is iconic. In recent years, he has delivered massive back-to-back blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, reaffirming his unmatched star power. What sets him apart is his ability to blend superstardom with emotional depth — a skill deeply rooted in his theatre background. Even decades later, he continues to dominate the box office while evolving with every role.

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2.Naseeruddin Shah — The timeless master of performance

Naseeruddin Shah — The timeless master of performance
2

A stalwart of Indian theatre and cinema, Naseeruddin Shah remains as relevant as ever. With iconic films like A Wednesday! and Iqbal, along with continued work across films, OTT, and stage, he represents consistency and excellence. His performances are never about noise but about nuance — a reflection of years spent mastering the stage. Even today, he continues to inspire generations of actors.

3.Boman Irani- From stage veteran to versatile powerhouse

Boman Irani- From stage veteran to versatile powerhouse
3

Boman Irani’s journey is a true testament to theatre excellence, translating into cinematic brilliance. Known for unforgettable performances in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, and Dunki, he continues to remain one of the most dependable actors in the industry. Beyond acting, his recent step into direction with The Mehta Boys further showcases his evolving creative vision. Even today, Boman Irani consistently delivers impactful roles, proving that his theatre roots keep his craft sharp and timeless.

4.Manoj Bajpayee — The OTT & cinema hitmaker

Manoj Bajpayee — The OTT & cinema hitmaker
4

Manoj Bajpayee has redefined success with his back-to-back impactful projects. From Gangs of Wasseypur to the blockbuster OTT series The Family Man, he continues to deliver performances that are both commercially successful and critically acclaimed. His grounded, realistic acting style — shaped by theatre — has made him one of the most reliable and celebrated actors of today.

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5.Pankaj Kapur — The actor with chameleon-like characteristics

Pankaj Kapur — The actor with chameleon-like characteristics
5

Pankaj Kapur’s theatre background has shaped him into one of the most respected performers in the industry. From critically acclaimed roles in Maqbool to fan-favourite performances in Jersey, he has consistently chosen roles that highlight depth and complexity. His selective yet powerful presence ensures that every performance leaves a lasting impact.

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