World Theatre Day 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan to Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani, Bollywood actors who started their journey to stardom from stage

3 . Boman Irani- From stage veteran to versatile powerhouse

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Boman Irani’s journey is a true testament to theatre excellence, translating into cinematic brilliance. Known for unforgettable performances in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, and Dunki, he continues to remain one of the most dependable actors in the industry. Beyond acting, his recent step into direction with The Mehta Boys further showcases his evolving creative vision. Even today, Boman Irani consistently delivers impactful roles, proving that his theatre roots keep his craft sharp and timeless.