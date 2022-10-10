Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2991670
HomePhotos

World Mental Health Day 2022: Bollywood celebrities who shared their stories on mental health issues

Take a look at the times that Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and others have spoken out about their battles with mental illness.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 10, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Living through the pandemic has given a new appreciation for the significance of both physical and mental health. For the past few years, the mental health crisis has been a major global concern and a frequent subject of conversation in public forums. Numerous celebrities, including actors and athletes, have spoken out about their own struggles with mental health, which has significantly lessened the social stigma associated with it. Every time a famous person discusses their personal experiences, it raises awareness of the problem. WHO recognises October 10th as Mental Health Day to support those dealing with mental health issues and to continue spreading the word. Let's look at some Bollywood stars on this day, like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and many more who were open about their struggles with mental health.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
1/5

Deepika Padukone was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to speak out about her battle with depression. She actually had a big impact on a lot of people at the time. She talked about depression in 2015, when it was still stigmatised as a weakness. She remarked in a TV interview, "I assumed it was stress, so I made an effort to divert my attention by concentrating on my work and encircling myself with people. This worked for a time. But the nagging sensation persisted. I was having trouble focusing, had short breaths, and frequently lost it." 

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
2/5

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan experienced depression following shoulder surgery in 2010. The actor from Pathan revealed that his battle with depression was over. "I had entered a depressive phase as a result of the shoulder injury and the pain, but I'm finally out of it. I'm content and have more energy than usual." He went on to say, "When I have to communicate my deepest emotions, I struggle. I am a very private, quiet, and shy person. I'm not proud of it, but sometimes people misunderstand how I show my love, friendship, anger, and apologies because I lack the skill to do so."

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
3/5

In 2019, Alia Bhatt disclosed that she had experienced intermittent anxiety attacks. Alia explained to Filmfare that she wasn't depressed but rather felt extremely depressed. “Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone.” She further added that she just lets herself feel it. “Everyone told me that you’ve got to realise that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine,” she said.

4. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
4/5

In a 2019 interview with Pinkvilla, Shraddha Kapoor discussed her struggles with severe anxiety. She found the best way to deal with it is to embrace it. “You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for,” she added.

5. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
5/5

Virat Kohli was open about his emotions, his struggles with mental illness, and his coping mechanisms in an interview with a well-known sports channel. After being open about his recent struggles, which had a detrimental effect on his mental health, the former Indian captain was completely sidelined from the game for a month. King Kohli was quoted as saying, "Recently, I realised that I was feigning my intensity a little bit. I was trying to persuade myself that you had the intensity. Nevertheless, your body is urging you to quit. Your mind is telling me to stop and back up."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 best bikes for long road trips in India
Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth
Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...
Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: CRPF inspector martyred after terrorists open fire on patrol party in Udhampur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews