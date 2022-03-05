Women's Day 2022: 'Mother India,' 'Queen,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' films that cherish 'naari shakti'

Here are some films that perfectly summarise the 'never-give-up' attitude of women.
Woman makes countless contributions to her society, at her home, in her family. But sometimes, we do not identify it or chose to neglect it or take their valuable presence for granted. So on the occasion of Women's day, let's take a look at some films that talk about the power of women and celebrate the Womaniyaa. Let's start
1. 'Mother India'
We start our list with the pioneer of female-oriented cinema. The 1957's 'Mother India' depicts the journey of Radha (Nargis) who raises her children and then stood against one of them for justice. (Image source: Movies n Memories Twitter)
2. 'Damini'
Meenakshi Seshadri starrer is a hard-hitting social drama that talks about the heinous crime of rape, corruption, and questions the legal system. This Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial is a must-watch. (Image source: Vintage Bollywood)
3. 'Pinjar'
The 2003 partition-drama 'Pinjar' is one of the most underrated films of the decade. Urmila Matondkar puts up a great show, and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's film is loaded with fine performances of Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Suri, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Isha Koppikar. (Image source: Cinema Rare)
4. 'English Vinglish'
As we mentioned at the start, families do neglect the homemaker. Late actor Sridevi's comeback film perfectly narrates this story, and the actress' performance justifies the story to perfection. (Image source: Movies N Memories Twitter)
5. 'Queen'
Here's one film that actually broke multiple stereotypes in an entertaining manner. Kangana Ranaut starrer is a must-watch for every man out there who believe that women need their support for survival. (Image source: Viacom 18 Twitter)
6. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
We end our list with the latest released film. Alia Bhatt gave her career-best performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. The movie depicts the journey of an innocent Gangubai who hails to become a much-celebrated icon. (Image source: File Photo)