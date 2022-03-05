Women's Day 2022: 'Mother India,' 'Queen,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' films that cherish 'naari shakti'

Woman makes countless contributions to her society, at her home, in her family. But sometimes, we do not identify it or chose to neglect it or take their valuable presence for granted. So on the occasion of Women's day, let's take a look at some films that talk about the power of women and celebrate the Womaniyaa. Let's start