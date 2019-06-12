Photos
Woman Crush Wednesday: Vaani Kapoor's impromptu bachelorette trip to Goa is all about flaunting that perfect bikini bod!
Vaani Kapoor is living it up in Goa with her girl gang!
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 12, 2019, 08:53 PM IST
Vaani Kapoor, who has been busy shooting for Shamshera and the much anticipated YRF project Hrithik vs Tiger which has now been titled 'Fighters'. The actress recently took of on an impromptu vacation to Goa with her gal pals.
One of Vaani Kapoor's besties is soon to get married. Hence, the Befikre actress decided to go on a bachelorette trip with her gang of girls - a much needed break for her.
The actress seems to be living it up on her Goa vacation, enjoying herself in the pool and flaunting that perfect bikini bod in neon bikinis. We're totally crushing on the refreshing pictures of the actress from her holiday.
Check out some of the pictures of Vaani Kapoor from her vacation:
1. Go neon or go home!
Vaani Kapoor has just wrapped the first schedule of the biggest film of her career, Shamshera, starring the nation’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. The gorgeous actress thus decided to let her hair down after the gruelling shooting schedule and it seems she has planned an impromptu girl’s trip with her closest friends from college.
2. Water baby for life!
Vaani's friend, Zuebisha is getting married and Vaani and her three friends wanted to celebrate this special moment with her besties.
3. Not without my girls!
Vaani and her three best friends headed to Goa on June 7, to soak in some sun and give Zuebisha a great time before she says I do.
4. That perfect girl gang pic!
A friend of the actor shares, “Vaani has been shooting back to back films this year. First she shot and wrapped Hrithik vs Tiger followed by the first schedule of the big ticket film Shamshera. Both films will see Vaani in an extremely different avatar. She has had to push her body and reach incredible fitness levels. It has been a hectic, challenging year for her and a short break with her girl gang is all she needed to rejuvenate and catch up with her close friends."
5. The impromptu bachelorette