Woman Crush Wednesday: Vaani Kapoor's impromptu bachelorette trip to Goa is all about flaunting that perfect bikini bod!

Vaani Kapoor is living it up in Goa with her girl gang!

Vaani Kapoor, who has been busy shooting for Shamshera and the much anticipated YRF project Hrithik vs Tiger which has now been titled 'Fighters'. The actress recently took of on an impromptu vacation to Goa with her gal pals.

One of Vaani Kapoor's besties is soon to get married. Hence, the Befikre actress decided to go on a bachelorette trip with her gang of girls - a much needed break for her.

The actress seems to be living it up on her Goa vacation, enjoying herself in the pool and flaunting that perfect bikini bod in neon bikinis. We're totally crushing on the refreshing pictures of the actress from her holiday.

