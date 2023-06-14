Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Shrada Ranjan Iyengar became the first female singer to have her solo album, and her fame even pushed Filmfare Awards to recognise female singers.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 14, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Popular Bollywood singer of the 60s and 70s, Sharda Ranjan Iyenger, passed away on Wednesday, June 14. The versatile singer-composer has revolutionised playback singing for females in Bollywood. Let's learn more about the award-winning talent. (Images source: Titli Udi website, Twitter)  

1. Sharda Ranjan Iyengar's demise: The end of an era

Sharda Ranjan Iyengar's demise: The end of an era
1/5

On June 14, Wednesday, Sharda Ranjan Iyengar passed away at the age of 86. As per media reports the veteran singer-composer passed away due to cancer.

2. Sharda Ranjan Iyengar: The discovery of Raj Kapoor

Sharda Ranjan Iyengar: The discovery of Raj Kapoor
2/5

Sharda Ranjan Iyengar was discovered by The Showman Raj Kapoor. Raj spotted Sharda performing at a function in Tehran, Iran. Kapoor was impressed with Sharda's vocals and gave her the chance to sing in the movie Suraj. Sharda sang Titli Udi, and the rest is History. 

3. Sharda's impressive career graph pushed Filmfare commitee

Sharda's impressive career graph pushed Filmfare commitee
3/5

After Suraj, Sharda collaborated with leading stars and music composers. From 1959 to 1966, the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer went either to a male or a female playback singer depending on the votes they received. But as per reports, in 1966, Sharda became so popular that her song and her fame forced the Filmfare committee to introduce a separate category for Best Playback Singer female. 

4. Sharda Rajan Iyenger-First female to have solo album

Sharda Rajan Iyenger-First female to have solo album
4/5

The late popular singer was the first Indian singer to have her solo album Sizzlers (1971). She has done playback singing for leading heroines such as Mumtaz, Sharmila Tagore, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, and other top heroines. 

5. Shradha felt betrayed by Bollywood?

Shradha felt betrayed by Bollywood?
5/5

In one of her interviews, Sharda said that she got to know that a few people from the film industry tried to sabotage her career, and asked producers to remove her song from films. She said, "Bahar se mujhe news aati thi ke mere gaane filmon se nikal diye ja rahe hai. Mere khilaaf patrkaro ko likhne ke liye keh rahe hai. Producers ko message ja raha hai ki agar yeh gayenge toh you have to remove her songs." 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.