Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Shrada Ranjan Iyengar became the first female singer to have her solo album, and her fame even pushed Filmfare Awards to recognise female singers.
1. Sharda Ranjan Iyengar's demise: The end of an era
On June 14, Wednesday, Sharda Ranjan Iyengar passed away at the age of 86. As per media reports the veteran singer-composer passed away due to cancer.
2. Sharda Ranjan Iyengar: The discovery of Raj Kapoor
Sharda Ranjan Iyengar was discovered by The Showman Raj Kapoor. Raj spotted Sharda performing at a function in Tehran, Iran. Kapoor was impressed with Sharda's vocals and gave her the chance to sing in the movie Suraj. Sharda sang Titli Udi, and the rest is History.
3. Sharda's impressive career graph pushed Filmfare commitee
After Suraj, Sharda collaborated with leading stars and music composers. From 1959 to 1966, the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer went either to a male or a female playback singer depending on the votes they received. But as per reports, in 1966, Sharda became so popular that her song and her fame forced the Filmfare committee to introduce a separate category for Best Playback Singer female.
4. Sharda Rajan Iyenger-First female to have solo album
The late popular singer was the first Indian singer to have her solo album Sizzlers (1971). She has done playback singing for leading heroines such as Mumtaz, Sharmila Tagore, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, and other top heroines.
5. Shradha felt betrayed by Bollywood?
In one of her interviews, Sharda said that she got to know that a few people from the film industry tried to sabotage her career, and asked producers to remove her song from films. She said, "Bahar se mujhe news aati thi ke mere gaane filmon se nikal diye ja rahe hai. Mere khilaaf patrkaro ko likhne ke liye keh rahe hai. Producers ko message ja raha hai ki agar yeh gayenge toh you have to remove her songs."