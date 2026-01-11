Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Jan 11, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
1.Prashant Tamang as a former cop
Prashant Tamang was born in Darjeeling on January 4, 1983. After his father's death in an accident, he left school and joined Kolkata Police as a constable in his father's place. Prashant sang for the police orchestra in Kolkata Police.
2.Prashant Tamang won Indian Idol 3
In 2007, Prashant Tamang defeated Amit Paul to win the singing reality show Indian Idol 3. After his win, Tamang did a world tour and launched his first album titled Dhanyavaad with Hindi and Nepali songs.
3.Prashant Tamang acting career
Prashant Tamang made his acting debut in the Nepali blockbuster Gorkha Paltan in 2010. In the next few years, he also starred in several other Nepali hits such as Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Nishani, Pardesi, and Kina Maya Ma.
4.Prashant Tamang in Paatal Lok 2
In the second season of Jaideep Ahlawat-led critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok that released on Amazon Prime Video in 2025, Tamang surprised the audiences when he played the sniper Daniel Acho.
5.Prashant Tamang in Battle of Galwan
Prashant will be making his final on-screen appearance in Salman Khan's war drama Battle of Galwan, that is slated to release on April 17. The late actor shared this picture from the film sets in November 2025.
6.Prashant Tamang death
Prashant Tamang has passed away at the age of 43 on January 11, 2026. As per reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead when he was taken to a hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife, Martha Tamang, and a daughter, Ariah Tamang.