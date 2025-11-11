Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react
Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links
Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13, 'In fight against terror...'
Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'
Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'
Red Fort Blast: NIA takes over probe into Delhi explosion case that killed 13
Delhi Blast: US, UK issues travel advisory to citizens, urges them to avoid THESE places; check details
IPL 2026: How much money will Sanju Samson make if he moves to Chennai Super Kings?
Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time, where to watch LIVE and other details
Red Fort Explosion: Family of Dr Umar Un Nabi, suspect in Delhi blast, says, 'He was introvert, wasn't that kind of man'
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 11, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
1.Who was Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Singh Deol?
Ajit Singh Deol, a talented actor, director, and producer, was best known as the younger brother of Bollywood legend Dharmendra. While he kept a relatively low profile compared to his illustrious sibling, Ajit earned recognition and respect for his contributions to both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Mostly credited as Kanwar Ajit Singh, he acted in around 25 Hindi and Punjabi movies in small roles. Ajit contributed significantly to the regional Punjabi film industry, which he passionately supported.
2.Ajit Deol as director and producer
Ajit Deol directed the 1976 Punjabi film Santo Banto, featuring Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, as well as the 1982 Hindi film Meherbaani, starring Mahendra Sandhu and Sarika. He also produced the 1975 action-comedy Pratiggya, starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, which went on to become a blockbuster.
3.Ajit Deol also worked with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol
Over a career spanning more than two decades, Ajit Deol also collaborated with his nephews, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He produced Sunny's 1993 action film Veerta and appeared in the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat, which marked Bobby's acting debut.
4.Ajit Deol's son is Abhay Deol
Ajit Deol’s enduring legacy lives on through his son, Abhay Deol, a highly regarded actor known for his unconventional and critically acclaimed performances in films including Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Shanghai.
5.Dharmendra at Ajit Deol's funeral in 2015
Ajit Deol passed away in 2015 after a prolonged illness. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for gall bladder complications. Dharmendra was seen crying profusely at his younger brother's funeral, as seen in the above photo.