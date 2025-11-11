FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Here's everything you need to know about Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Deol, who worked in Punjabi and Hindi cinema and passed away in 2015.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 11, 2025, 03:53 PM IST

1.Who was Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Singh Deol?

Who was Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Singh Deol?
1

Ajit Singh Deol, a talented actor, director, and producer, was best known as the younger brother of Bollywood legend Dharmendra. While he kept a relatively low profile compared to his illustrious sibling, Ajit earned recognition and respect for his contributions to both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Mostly credited as Kanwar Ajit Singh, he acted in around 25 Hindi and Punjabi movies in small roles. Ajit contributed significantly to the regional Punjabi film industry, which he passionately supported.

2.Ajit Deol as director and producer

Ajit Deol as director and producer
2

Ajit Deol directed the 1976 Punjabi film Santo Banto, featuring Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, as well as the 1982 Hindi film Meherbaani, starring Mahendra Sandhu and Sarika. He also produced the 1975 action-comedy Pratiggya, starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, which went on to become a blockbuster.

3.Ajit Deol also worked with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Ajit Deol also worked with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol
3

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Ajit Deol also collaborated with his nephews, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He produced Sunny's 1993 action film Veerta and appeared in the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat, which marked Bobby's acting debut.

4.Ajit Deol's son is Abhay Deol

Ajit Deol's son is Abhay Deol
4

Ajit Deol’s enduring legacy lives on through his son, Abhay Deol, a highly regarded actor known for his unconventional and critically acclaimed performances in films including Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Shanghai.

5.Dharmendra at Ajit Deol's funeral in 2015

Dharmendra at Ajit Deol's funeral in 2015
5

Ajit Deol passed away in 2015 after a prolonged illness. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for gall bladder complications. Dharmendra was seen crying profusely at his younger brother's funeral, as seen in the above photo.

