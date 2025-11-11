Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

1 . Who was Dharmendra's younger brother Ajit Singh Deol?

Ajit Singh Deol, a talented actor, director, and producer, was best known as the younger brother of Bollywood legend Dharmendra. While he kept a relatively low profile compared to his illustrious sibling, Ajit earned recognition and respect for his contributions to both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Mostly credited as Kanwar Ajit Singh, he acted in around 25 Hindi and Punjabi movies in small roles. Ajit contributed significantly to the regional Punjabi film industry, which he passionately supported.