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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler power Gujarat Titans to dominant 7-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, overtake LSG in points table

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Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

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Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She passed away on Sunday, aged 92. Meanwhile, Zanai Bhosle - the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle - is also currently trending high on social media. Let us know more about her.

Aseem Sharma | Apr 12, 2026, 05:45 PM IST

1.Family Background

Family Background
1

Zanai Bhosle is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and the daughter of Anand Bhosle. She was born on January 16, 2002, in Mumbai, and since raised in a musical family, it helped her shape her artistic journey from early age.

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2.Trained Kathak dancer

Trained Kathak dancer
2

Zanai is not only a singer like her grandmother but also a trained Kathak dancer and a lyricist. 

3.Connection with cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Connection with cricketer Mohammed Siraj
3

Zanai Bhosle and cricketer Mohammed Siraj made headlines for their rumoured relationship in early 2025. However, the duo put rest to all such claims when they jointly posted a video of sharing a sibling-like bond where Zanai was seen tying a rakhi to Siraj on Raksha Bandhan.

4.Bollywood debut

Bollywood debut
4

Zanai is also set to make her Bollywood debut soon alongside Rishab Shetty in a film titled The Pride of Bharat, which is a historical drama directed by Sandeep Singh and is based on the life of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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5.Special bond with grandmother

Special bond with grandmother
5

Meanwhile, Zanai Bhosle shared a close personal and artistic bond with her grandmother, often accompanying her to performances and events.

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