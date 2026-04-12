Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

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BOLLYWOOD
Aseem Sharma | Apr 12, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
1.Family Background
Zanai Bhosle is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and the daughter of Anand Bhosle. She was born on January 16, 2002, in Mumbai, and since raised in a musical family, it helped her shape her artistic journey from early age.
2.Trained Kathak dancer
Zanai is not only a singer like her grandmother but also a trained Kathak dancer and a lyricist.
3.Connection with cricketer Mohammed Siraj
Zanai Bhosle and cricketer Mohammed Siraj made headlines for their rumoured relationship in early 2025. However, the duo put rest to all such claims when they jointly posted a video of sharing a sibling-like bond where Zanai was seen tying a rakhi to Siraj on Raksha Bandhan.
4.Bollywood debut
Zanai is also set to make her Bollywood debut soon alongside Rishab Shetty in a film titled The Pride of Bharat, which is a historical drama directed by Sandeep Singh and is based on the life of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
5.Special bond with grandmother
Meanwhile, Zanai Bhosle shared a close personal and artistic bond with her grandmother, often accompanying her to performances and events.