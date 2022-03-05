Who is Vijay Barse? The inspiration behind Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’

1/5

Vijay Barse, the inspiration behind 'Jhund' founded slum soccer in India. Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, hosted an episode of 'Satyameva Jayate' in which he made an appearance. In the show, Barse revealed that he used to work as a sports teacher at Nagpur's Hislop College when he witnessed a group of students kicking a broken bucket in the rain. After that, he gave them a football. Later, Barse noticed another bunch of kids kicking a tennis ball around. This is when he realised that as long as young children are on the field, they are not exposed to bad habits.