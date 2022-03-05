Who is Vijay Barse? The inspiration behind Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’

Learn everything there is to know about Vijay Barse's slum soccer journey, which inspired Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Jhund.'
Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer in India, in his upcoming film 'Jhund.' The movie is directed by Nagraj Manjule of 'Fandry' and 'Sairat' fame and follows a football coach from Nagpur who seeks to use sports to empower individuals with fewer means.
1. Who is Vijay Barse?
Vijay Barse, the inspiration behind 'Jhund' founded slum soccer in India. Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, hosted an episode of 'Satyameva Jayate' in which he made an appearance. In the show, Barse revealed that he used to work as a sports teacher at Nagpur's Hislop College when he witnessed a group of students kicking a broken bucket in the rain. After that, he gave them a football. Later, Barse noticed another bunch of kids kicking a tennis ball around. This is when he realised that as long as young children are on the field, they are not exposed to bad habits.
2. What is slum soccer?
As the name implies, this is a kind of soccer that is played by slum people rather than professionals. As the club evolved, matches were held at the municipal and district levels. Even the media began to cover it, piqueing the interest of children in joining the group. Vijay's son, who was living in the United States at the time, travelled to India to help his father after reading an article about him in an American newspaper.
3. Slum soccer’s tournament
The BBC covered Slum Soccer's national competition in 2007. Following this, Barse was invited to South Africa's Cape Town, where he met Nelson Mandela.
4. Vijay Barse’s take on ‘Jhund’
Vijay Barse said in an interview with ETimes that he was impressed with the trailer. The feelings have been well conveyed. Some of his slum soccer kids were featured in the film, which was encouraging. Also, the narrow bylanes of Nagpur are nicely depicted. On the big screen, his journey, which was full of hurdles and challenges, will be presented hence he is looking forward to seeing the movie.
5. About 'Jhund'
Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's first Bollywood film is 'Jhund' under the banners of T-Series and Tandav Films Entertainment. Aatpat, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Sandeep Singh are producing the film. It's a worldwide release from Zee Studios.