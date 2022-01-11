Who is Samantha Lockwood? The Hollywood star rumoured to be dating Salman Khan

Samantha Lockwood has been in the news ever since photos of her celebrating Salman Khan's 56th birthday surfaced on the internet.
American actress Samantha Lockwood of 'Shoot The Hero' and 'Hawaii Five-0' fame, recently became the talk of the town after reports of her dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan emerged in the media. The actress was recently snapped attending the superstar's 56th birthday bash in Alibaug and as soon as pictures of the two made their way to social media, rumours mills were abuzz with news of the two dating each other.
However, Samantha dismissed all such reports and said in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama that the news had been spun out of proportion and there was absolutely nothing between the two.
Meanwhile, we dug in a little more to know about Samantha. Take a look:
1. Who is Samantha Lockwood?
Born in 1982, an American actress, Samantha Lockwood is the daughter of veteran sci-fi icon Gary Lockwood and actress and businesswoman Denise DuBarry.
2. Samantha Lockwood acting career
Samantha Lockwood's first brush with acting happened when she started doing infomercials for Thane Marketing, a company founded by her mother. later, she pursued acting as a full-time career. Movies that Samantha Lockwood has been part of include, 'Return Of The Outlaws' (2007) and 'Shoot The Hero' (2010) and 'Hawaii Five-0' among others.
3. Samantha Lockwood - a certified yoga instructor
Samantha Lockwood became a certified Bikram Yoga Teacher at the age of 17. An advanced Yogini, Samantha has travelled around the world teaching Bikram Yoga in cities such as Tokyo, Vienna, Istanbul, Milan, London, Marrakesh, Washington DC, New York, San Francisco and more. She owns Bikram Yoga Kauai in Hawaii.
4. Samantha Lockwood's Bollywood connection
Samantha Lockwood is currently stationed in Mumbai and is enjoying her stay in India. Her Instagram has photos of her with renowned Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Falguni and Shane Peacock. She also has a few photos on her Instagram handle with actor Hrithik Roshan. Besides this, when asked what is a Hollywood star doing in Mumbai, Samantha Lockwood in a recent interview with Hindustan Times said she has her eyes on Bollywood projects. "There are a lot of remakes and franchises in Hollywood now. The shows, makers are basically remixing them, they take the title, take a new cast or the same, what’s the difference? In crime shows, there’s a victim, they solve the crime, same formula in every episode. Even people back home are not that into it. Hollywood is not coming up with enough original content these days,” she told the portal. "So far everybody is happy to hear that I am keen. For them, they like to know they have access to a person like me, casting me for some show or series. They are happy to know I am around, taking interest in spending time here. This trip was all about making connections," said Lockwood.
5. Samantha Lockwood link-up rumours with Salman Khan
Samantha Lockwood's recent photos with Salman Khan celebrating his birthday at the superstar's Panvel farmhouse left fans and netizens wondering if the two were dating. Several media reports claimed the two stars were seeing each other. However, denying all such reports, Samantha told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he's a very nice guy, that's all there is to say about that. So I don't know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don't know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion."