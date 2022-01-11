Who is Samantha Lockwood? The Hollywood star rumoured to be dating Salman Khan

Samantha Lockwood has been in the news ever since photos of her celebrating Salman Khan's 56th birthday surfaced on the internet.

American actress Samantha Lockwood of 'Shoot The Hero' and 'Hawaii Five-0' fame, recently became the talk of the town after reports of her dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan emerged in the media. The actress was recently snapped attending the superstar's 56th birthday bash in Alibaug and as soon as pictures of the two made their way to social media, rumours mills were abuzz with news of the two dating each other.

However, Samantha dismissed all such reports and said in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama that the news had been spun out of proportion and there was absolutely nothing between the two.

