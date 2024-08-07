Search icon
Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Here's all you need to know about Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

Triptii Dimri was spotted on a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend-businessman Sam Merchant in Mumbai's Pali Bhavan on Tuesday. Several pictures and videos of the duo emerged on social media platforms. Here's all you need to know about Sam Merchant.

1. Who Is Sam Merchant?

Sam Merchant is a model-turned-businessman who is grabbing headlines for his rumoured link-up with Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri. His photos of having dinner with the actress is going viral on social media.

2. Sam Merchant Model

Sam Merchant is a former model who won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. The actor, however, left modeling to become an entrepreneur and now runs a successful business in Goa.

 

3. Sam Merchant business

Sam Merchant is the founder of Casa Waters, a luxury VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa, a place for weddings, events, and festivals. Apart from this, he is also a travel vlogger.

 

4. Sam Merchant Instagram

Sam Merchant enjoys a decent fan following on Instagram. He has 248K followers and often shares his travel diaries with his followers. The businessman also hangs out with several Bollywood actors and has photos with Disha Patani and Natasa Stankovic among others.

 

5. Sam Merchant and Triptii Dimri

After the success of Animal, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant were seen hanging out together at a wedding which sparked dating rumours. the rumours were fueled after Triptii shared throwback pictures with him to wish him on his birthday and now, they were spotted having dinner together. However, they are yet to react to the dating rumours.

6. Triptii Dimri work front

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bad Newz, which failed to perform well at the box office. She will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. The film is set to be released this Diwali.

