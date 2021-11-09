Who is Sam Bombay? Everything you need to know about Poonam Pandey's husband

Indian film producer, director and editor Sam Bombay, actor Poonam Pandey's husband, was arrested Monday after the actress-model lodged a physical assault case against him. Poonam, who reportedly suffered face and hand injuries, was admitted to the hospital, as per ANI.

Sam Bombay shot to fame after Poonam Pandey announced to her fans on social media that the two were dating. Soon after, the duo tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on September 1 and took to their social media handles days later to announce the good news. However, the two were in a relationship for a long time before they got engaged in July 2020. But it was only in September that they exchanged the solemn vows and jetted off to Goa to shoot a video after having visited LA for their honeymoon.

Sam is an ad filmmaker and has been involved in directing several commercials with celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, cricketer Yuvraj Singh among others.

