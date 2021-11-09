Who is Sam Bombay? Everything you need to know about Poonam Pandey's husband

Sam Bombay shot to fame after actress-model Poonam Pandey announced to her fans on social media that the two were dating.
Indian film producer, director and editor Sam Bombay, actor Poonam Pandey's husband, was arrested Monday after the actress-model lodged a physical assault case against him. Poonam, who reportedly suffered face and hand injuries, was admitted to the hospital, as per ANI.
Sam Bombay shot to fame after Poonam Pandey announced to her fans on social media that the two were dating. Soon after, the duo tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on September 1 and took to their social media handles days later to announce the good news. However, the two were in a relationship for a long time before they got engaged in July 2020. But it was only in September that they exchanged the solemn vows and jetted off to Goa to shoot a video after having visited LA for their honeymoon.
Sam is an ad filmmaker and has been involved in directing several commercials with celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, cricketer Yuvraj Singh among others.
Here's everything you need to know about Sam Bombay.
1. Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay: Early years
Sam Bombay (full name Sam Ahmed Bombay), was born and brought up in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Currently living in Mumbai, Sam completed his early schooling at Jebel Ali School and later enrolled himself at the University of Dubai from where he acquired his graduation degree.
2. Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay: Marriage, children
Sam Bombay is a private person and there's very little public information about his parents or siblings. However, we do know that he has two children -- son Troy Bombay and daughter Tia Bombay -- from his first wife Elle Ahmed, a model. This is Sam's second marriage with Poonam.
3. Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay: Career
Sam Bombay joined the advertising and communications industry at the age of 21. By 28, he became Creative Director of Y&R, Dubai. At 31, Sam was made Partner & Regional Executive Creative Director of Y&R Brands for the region. According to IMDb, Sam directed a short film titled 'King of The Ring' in 2017 which starred actor Akshay Kumar. Sam has also directed music videos including Gal Ban Gayi and Befikra which featured actors Urvashi Rautela and Vidyut Jammwal, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani respectively. Sam runs his own production house called Bombay Matinee Films.
4. Sam Bombay's marriage with Poonam Pandey, arrest in Goa
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay tied the knot on September 1, 2020, after their engagement in July 2020. After having visited LA for their honeymoon, Poonam and Sam jetted off to Goa where the actress shot for a film. However, the trip turned into a nightmare after Sam was arrested by the Goa police following assault and molestation charges by Poonam. He was released on conditional bail the very next day.
5. Sam Bombay arrested in Mumbai
After Poonam Pandey lodged physical assault charges against her husband Sam Bombay, the latter was arrested Monday by the Mumbai Police.