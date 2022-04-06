Search icon
Who is Saba Azad? Here's everything you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend

We have been hearing a lot about Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, these days.

We have been hearing a lot about Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, these days. Although, there is no official confirmation of their relationship, but their dinner dates and family lunch has sparked their dating rumours. 

Meanwhile, everyone wants to know who is Saba Azad. Therefore, we decided to tell you about the mysterious girl, Saba Azad.

Saba Azad appeared in the film ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ in the year 2011.

We bet that many people are unknown of the fact that Saba Azad's real name is Saba Singh Grewal. 

Saba Azad hails from an influential theatre family, and she is the niece of the playwright, lyricist Safdar Hashmi. Mr Hashmi has been known for popularising street theatre, and he was also considered a prominent voice in Indian political theatre.

The actress has made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 film 'Dil Kabbadi.' In 2011 Saba bagged her lead role with 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' with Saqib Saleem. Saba left a significant mark in the digital world with series like 'Ladies Room,' Netflix's Anthology 'Feels Like Ishq,' and the recent-released 'Rocket Boys.' Azad has also been a part of several commercials with popular brands.

Saba is also fond of singing and she's been part of the musical band Madboy/Mink with actor Imaad Shah. She has also lent her voice in films like 'Nautanki Saala,' 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy,' 'Shaandaar,' 'Main Aur Charles,' 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,' and 'Karwaan.'

