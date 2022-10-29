Search icon
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?

Because of his colourful and dynamic demeanour, Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has been receiving a ton of media attention.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 29, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

1. Who is Orry?

Who is Orry?
According to reports, Orry is a social activist from Mumbai who has training in animation and wants to pursue a career as an animator.

2. Orry's relationship rumours with Janvhi Kapoor

Orry's relationship rumours with Janvhi Kapoor
Orry is said to be dating Janvhi Kapoor. The rumours sparked after Orry started sharing photos with the actress.

3. Orry's fashion

Orry's fashion
 Orry has been linked to some of the largest labels, including Amiri, Tom Ford, Vision of Super, and Prada.

4. Orry's Hollywood connections

Orry's Hollywood connections
Orry not only hangs out with Bollywood starkids and celebs but also parties and gets clicked with Hollywood stars.

5. Orry's social media

Orry's social media
Orry enjoys a massive following of 215K followers on Instagram.

