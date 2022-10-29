Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?

Because of his colourful and dynamic demeanour, Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has been receiving a ton of media attention.
Because of his colourful and dynamic demeanour, Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has been receiving a ton of media attention. Along with his tight relationships with well-known Bollywood actors, he also grabds headlines because of his amazing outfits. He is said to be dating Janhvi Kapoor. Lets read a little more about Orhan Awatramani.
1. Who is Orry?
According to reports, Orry is a social activist from Mumbai who has training in animation and wants to pursue a career as an animator.
2. Orry's relationship rumours with Janvhi Kapoor
Orry is said to be dating Janvhi Kapoor. The rumours sparked after Orry started sharing photos with the actress.
3. Orry's fashion
Orry has been linked to some of the largest labels, including Amiri, Tom Ford, Vision of Super, and Prada.
4. Orry's Hollywood connections
Orry not only hangs out with Bollywood starkids and celebs but also parties and gets clicked with Hollywood stars.
5. Orry's social media
Orry enjoys a massive following of 215K followers on Instagram.