Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower

Know all about the amazing singer Leo Kalyan here.
Sonam Kapoor, a Bollywood actor, recently hosted a baby shower for her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple invited a few pals to a gathering for lunch. A singer and model named Leo Kalyan was seen performing there.
1. Leo Kalyan: Singer
Awesome singer-songwriter Leo Kalyan, whose pictures are currently going viral, performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.
2. Leo Kalyan: Pronouns
Leo Kalyan is a Muslim homosexual artist who resides in London and prefers the pronouns he/she/they.
3. Leo Kalyan: Social Media
On his Instagram account, leokalyan, where he posts pictures of himself dressed up. He enjoys a massive following of 79,000 followers.
4. Leo Kalyan: Cultural background
Kalyan grew up between the opposing worlds of South London and Lahore from the age of 10 to seventeen, according to his Notion website. He had said that he is more at ease in London than he is in Pakistan.
5. Leo Kalyan: Professional training
Along with his obsession with Bollywood and Western culture, he has training in Indian classical music.
6. Leo Kalyan: Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
At Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, singer-songwriter Leo Kalyan performed his versions of Masakali and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko.