Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jan 07, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
1.Who is Karina Kubiliute?
Karina Kubiliute is an 18-year-old UK-based student who became the 'viral mystery girl' of Kartik Aaryan. From early January 2026, Karina shared a photo from her Goa vacay, and since then, she has been linked to Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.
2.Karina Kubiliute: Origin and influential family background
As per the reports, Karina grew up in the Carlisle and Wetheral areas of Cumbria, UK. Reportedly, Karina is of Lithuanian descent, and she also has ties in Greece. Her mother, Jovita Kubiliene-Thompson, is the owner of a hospitality business in Cumbria. Karina's father, David Thompson, is involved in the family business.
3.Karina Kubiliute: Education and career achievements
According to the media reports, Karina has attended Scotby Primary School, moved on to higher education at Carlisle College. In 2019, Karina was recognised for winning a doughnut design competition during a fundraiser at Scotby Primary School. She's been active in cheerleading and has shown interest in sports throughout her college years.
4.Karina Kubiliute linked with Kartik Aaryan after...
Recently, Kartik Aaryan got into the fire after netizens spotted similarities between Karina and Kartik's vacation photo from Goa. The beachside photos of these two ignited their dating rumours. Even Kartik (37) received a huge backlash for being romantically involved with a teen.