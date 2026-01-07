Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...

2 . Karina Kubiliute: Origin and influential family background

As per the reports, Karina grew up in the Carlisle and Wetheral areas of Cumbria, UK. Reportedly, Karina is of Lithuanian descent, and she also has ties in Greece. Her mother, Jovita Kubiliene-Thompson, is the owner of a hospitality business in Cumbria. Karina's father, David Thompson, is involved in the family business.