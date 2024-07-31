Who is Kabir Bahia, Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend? Worth Rs 4600 crore, has links to Dhoni, younger than actress by..

Kriti Sanon is reportedly dating London-based businessman Kabir Bahia, who is nine years her junipr
Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday recently and the actress rang it in London with her close friends and family. But as per reports, she was also joined by her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, a UK-based business scion. But while Kriti and Kabir have been tight-lipped on this, there has been much speculation about who exactly is Kriti’s mystery man
1. Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend
Kriti celebrated her birthday in London on July 27 surrounded by friends and family. The actress was spotted enjoying a cosy lunch with Kabir on the sidelines of the celebration
2. Who is Kabir Bahia?
Kabir is a London-based Indian business scion from a massively rich NRI family. He is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited
3. Kabir Bahia’s net worth
Kabir comes from a well-connected and wealthy business family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, owns Southall Travel and is reportedly worth Rs 4600 crore
4. Kabir Bahia’s social circle
As per his Instagram, Kabir Bahia has a vibrant social circle in the UK, where he hobnobs with the who-is-who of elite London society, including a meeting with King Charles himself
5. Kabir Bahia’s links with MS Dhoni
While it is not confirmed, there have been reports that Kabir is a cousin or a family friend of cricket legend MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni
6. Kabir Bahia with Hardik Pandya
Kabir Bahia frequently hangs out with Dhoni and even attended his India teammate Hardik Pandya’s wedding to Natasa Stankovic
7. Kabir Bahia and Kriti Sanon’s age gap
Kabir Bahia is 25 years old which makes him 9 years younger than his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon