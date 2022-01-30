Who is Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad? Know about her

Hrithik Roshan was seen holding Saba Azad's hand while coming out from a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday.
On Friday, a video of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan went Viral. In the clip, he was seen holding a girl's hand when they stepped out from a dinner outing. However, they were captured by paps while coming out from a restaurant, Mizu, in the Khar West neighbourhood of Mumbai. Since then, fans have desperately wanted to know more about the mysterious girl. Therefore, we decided to tell you about the mysterious girl, Saba Azad. (All Images: Saba Azad/Instagram)
1. Who is Saba Azad?
Saba Azad appeared in the film ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ in the year 2011.
2. Saba Azad is a singer
Saba Azad, who loves to sing, has performed with bands such as Blackstratblues and Ashu and The Petridish Project.
3. Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan
As per Bollywood Hungama, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are in a relation, they are dating each other.
4. Saba Azad- Hrithik Roshan dating rumours
According to the portal, a very close friend of Hrithik Roshan confessed that he has been secretly dating Saba Azad. He said, “Duggu prefers to keep his private life private. He’s been secretly dating aspiring actor Saba Azad for a while now and is finally making public appearances with her. The two make a great couple, but they are taking things slowly and living in the moment.”
5. Saba Aazd on social media
Saba Azad in very active on social media, she often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram. According to her bio, she is a lyricist, musician and an actor.