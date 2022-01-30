Who is Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad? Know about her

On Friday, a video of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan went Viral. In the clip, he was seen holding a girl's hand when they stepped out from a dinner outing. However, they were captured by paps while coming out from a restaurant, Mizu, in the Khar West neighbourhood of Mumbai. Since then, fans have desperately wanted to know more about the mysterious girl. Therefore, we decided to tell you about the mysterious girl, Saba Azad. (All Images: Saba Azad/Instagram)