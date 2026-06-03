Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

5 . Gauri Spratt's businesses and how is she contributing to Aamir Khan

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Gauri is a partner/director with her sister, Shauna Spratt, at the BBlunt Salons, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar's former wife, celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. In 2012, Gauri was a consulting designer with The Leather Boutique. Gauri was living in Bengaluru, but shifted base to Mumbai and lives with Aamir after they went public. As per the latest reports, Aamir and Gauri are getting married on July 5, 2026.