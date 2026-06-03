Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jun 03, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
1.Who is Gauri Spratt?
Gauri Meghan Spratt is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, a single mother to a six-year-old boy. Gauri's mother, Rita Spratt, owns the Spratt Hair Studio salon in Bengaluru. She is Punjabi-Irish, whereas her father, Robert Spratt, is Tamil-British.
2.Gauri Spratt's educational background
As per the reports, after completing her studies from Blue Mountain School, Gauri attended the University of Arts, London, and got a degree in FDA Styling, Photography & Fashion.
3.Gauri Spratt has freedom fighter roots?
While introducing Gauri to the media, Aamir revealed that her grandfather was a Britisher who fought for India's freedom. Phillip Spratt was a British writer who became a founding member of the Communist Party of India. He was among the accused in the Meerut Conspiracy Case and was imprisoned in 1929.
4.How Gauri and Aamir met after the gap of years?
Aamir and Gauri knew each other for 20 years, but they lost touch in between. Reportedly, they were reintroduced to each other a few years ago through Aamir's cousin. That's when Gauri and Khan hit it off, exchanged numbers, and eventually started dating.
5.Gauri Spratt's businesses and how is she contributing to Aamir Khan
Gauri is a partner/director with her sister, Shauna Spratt, at the BBlunt Salons, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar's former wife, celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. In 2012, Gauri was a consulting designer with The Leather Boutique. Gauri was living in Bengaluru, but shifted base to Mumbai and lives with Aamir after they went public. As per the latest reports, Aamir and Gauri are getting married on July 5, 2026.