FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ravi Kishan opens up about Madhuri Dixit: ‘Never seen her throw tantrums’

Ravi Kishan opens up about Madhuri Dixit: ‘Never seen her throw tantrums’

Bengal News: 'Abhishek Has No Role...'; TMC'S LoP Abhishek Banerjee Hits Out At Abhishek Banerjee

Bengal News: 'Abhishek Has No Role...'; TMC'S LoP Abhishek Banerjee Hits Out At Abhishek Banerjee

Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity

Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth

Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

As Aamir Khan will be getting married for the third time, here's a quick gist about his would-be wife, longtime girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Simran Singh | Jun 03, 2026, 07:41 PM IST

1.Who is Gauri Spratt?

Who is Gauri Spratt?
1

Gauri Meghan Spratt is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, a single mother to a six-year-old boy. Gauri's mother, Rita Spratt, owns the Spratt Hair Studio salon in Bengaluru. She is Punjabi-Irish, whereas her father, Robert Spratt, is Tamil-British.

Advertisement

2.Gauri Spratt's educational background

Gauri Spratt's educational background
2

As per the reports, after completing her studies from Blue Mountain School, Gauri attended the University of Arts, London, and got a degree in FDA Styling, Photography & Fashion. 

3.Gauri Spratt has freedom fighter roots?

Gauri Spratt has freedom fighter roots?
3

While introducing Gauri to the media, Aamir revealed that her grandfather was a Britisher who fought for India's freedom. Phillip Spratt was a British writer who became a founding member of the Communist Party of India. He was among the accused in the Meerut Conspiracy Case and was imprisoned in 1929.

4.How Gauri and Aamir met after the gap of years?

How Gauri and Aamir met after the gap of years?
4

Aamir and Gauri knew each other for 20 years, but they lost touch in between. Reportedly, they were reintroduced to each other a few years ago through Aamir's cousin. That's when Gauri and Khan hit it off, exchanged numbers, and eventually started dating.

TRENDING NOW

5.Gauri Spratt's businesses and how is she contributing to Aamir Khan

Gauri Spratt's businesses and how is she contributing to Aamir Khan
5

Gauri is a partner/director with her sister, Shauna Spratt, at the BBlunt Salons, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar's former wife, celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. In 2012, Gauri was a consulting designer with The Leather Boutique. Gauri was living in Bengaluru, but shifted base to Mumbai and lives with Aamir after they went public. As per the latest reports, Aamir and Gauri are getting married on July 5, 2026. 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ravi Kishan opens up about Madhuri Dixit: ‘Never seen her throw tantrums’
Ravi Kishan opens up about Madhuri Dixit: ‘Never seen her throw tantrums’
ATF price capped at Rs 75.60/Litre: How govt's Rs 10,000 crore support will help airlines
ATF price capped at Rs 75.60/Litre: Approves Rs 10,000 crore Fund
Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity
Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity
No PUC, no petrol? New UP rule to hit vehicles without valid emission clearance
No PUC, no petrol? New UP rule to hit vehicles without valid emission clearance
Bizarre Drama in Bengal As TMC Splits: Nabo TMC Block with 58 MLAs repose faith in Mamata Banerjee
TMC Splits: Nabo TMC Block with 58 MLAs repose faith in Mamata Banerjee
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement