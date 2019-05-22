When Shah Rukh Khan said, 'Suhana is sanwli, but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's little princess Suhana Khan turned 19 today. Although she is yet to join the Hindi film industry, Suhana already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The Instagram celebrity never fails to turn heads wherever and whenever she makes a public appearance.

Suhana made her magazine cover debut with Vogue last year and in her interview she admitted that she wishes to be take forward her father's legacy.

Shah Rukh's darling daughter grew up in the company of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday -- who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Student Of the Year 2' -- and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor who recently started her film career as an assistant director. Suhana is currently studying acting in the United States.

Here are 15 throwback pictures from Suhana Khan's childhood days and a curation of all the lovely things Suhana and SRK have said about each other: