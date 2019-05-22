When Shah Rukh Khan said, 'Suhana is sanwli, but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world'

Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: All the times when dad Shah Rukh Khan, BFF Ananya Panday showered love on Suhana
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's little princess Suhana Khan turned 19 today. Although she is yet to join the Hindi film industry, Suhana already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The Instagram celebrity never fails to turn heads wherever and whenever she makes a public appearance.
Suhana made her magazine cover debut with Vogue last year and in her interview she admitted that she wishes to be take forward her father's legacy.
Shah Rukh's darling daughter grew up in the company of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday -- who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Student Of the Year 2' -- and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor who recently started her film career as an assistant director. Suhana is currently studying acting in the United States.
Here are 15 throwback pictures from Suhana Khan's childhood days and a curation of all the lovely things Suhana and SRK have said about each other:
1. Suhana may have grown into this stunning teenager but for Shah Rukh Khan she is still his little angel
"My daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise,” Shah Rukh Khan had once said.
During his appearance at HT’s Most Stylish Awards last year, SRK had said, “I don’t even think Suhana as a style icon. We just be as we are. It’s how the world looks at you is just because of the position I have in terms of entertainment.”
2. Gen-next Bollywood BFFs
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood besties and it's amazing how they have maintained their friendship for all these years.
3. Daddy's Gal For Life
In her first interview ever, Suhana shared that her relationship with her father has matured over time, and explained that she’s come to terms with his fame. “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious,” Suhana told Vogue last year.
4. SRK: I’m very close to Suhana
In the same interview, Shah Rukh Khan said that his whole life has been about being a good father. “I don’t think parents bring up children, I think children bring up parents. I think they’ve brought us up well. I don’t have many friends, but my kids are my friends—I’m easiest around them. I’m usually very awkward around women, but I’m very close to Suhana—she has said things to me that no woman has ever said to me in my life,” SRK told Vogue.
“I try not to be different with her than with the boys, but Aryan always tells me I can’t ever be angry with Suhana,” he added.
Shah Rukh Khan had once said he is shy around his daughter. He told Bombay Times, “I need to spend more time with my daughter, I am a little shy in this space. So when she is with her girlfriends, I am like ‘Yaar, main barge in toh nahin kar raha,’ Bacchiyan hain meri, sab mere saath hi badi hui hain IPL matches dekh-dekh ke. But I still feel awkward. I need to open up a little and spend more time to pass on whatever little I know.”
5. Ananya Panday shared this adorable picture to wish Suhana on her 19th birthday
On the occassion of Suhana's 19th birthday, Ananya Panday shared a throwback pic from their childhood days together. The picture shows three girls posing with toy guns, with Ananya on the left, Suhana at the centre and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor on the right. She wrote with it, “happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart. We love u Sueeeee #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback.”
6. The 'Charlie's Angels' once spent a summer with Navya Naveli Nanda, too
Suhana Khan's elder brother Aryan and Navya Naveli Nanda went to the same school. But, before Aryan it seems it was Suhana who Navya befriended first.
7. And, this remains our favourite picture
“For years he nagged me to call him my best friend. Somehow it became true,” Suhana told Vogue while speaking about the bond she shares with her star father.
8. Gauri's the real homemaker
Suhana credits her mum, Gauri, for keeping her family together by planning holidays that are sacrosanct and nonnegotiable. “We know it’s important to spend time together. Mum coordinates all our diaries and plans our holidays, where we just hang out watching movies and playing games. We’re all super competitive, so when we play board games things become super tense!, " Suhana told Vogue.
