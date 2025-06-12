1 . Shahid Kapoor's several failed attempts to become a star

1

Started his career as a background dancer, Shahid entered Bollywood in 2003 with the hit Ishq Vishq. However, over the years, he had given more flops than hits. Films like Kaminey, Badmaash Company, and Haider proved his versatility and his pull at the box office, but in between, several flops were stopping him from becoming a superstar. Until...