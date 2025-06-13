3 . Sanjay Kapur alimony to Karisma Kapoor

Sanjay Kapur paid the whopping sum of Rs 70 crore to Karisma Kapoor in alimony. He also gave bonds worth Rs 14 crore for both the children with the interest payment of Rs 10 lakh. The Fiza actres was also given the ownership of a Mumbai house owned by Sanjay's father Surinder Kapur. Sunjay also returned all the jewellery to Karisma that she had brought alongwith herself at the time of their marriage.