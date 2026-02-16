Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet

Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Feb 16, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
1.Tom Hardy as Hamza Ali Mazari
Here's Hollywood star Tom Hardy (Bane from The Dark Knight Rises) replacing Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Tom's rugged look goes perfectly with Hamza, and he looks as dreadful as Singh.
2.Jason Momoa as SP Chaudhary Aslam
When it comes to being badass, in Bollywood, we have Sanjay Dutt, and in Hollywood, there is Jason Momoa. The Aquaman actor looks so in sync with the no-nonsense tough cop SP Aslam.
3.Cillian Murphy as Rehman Dakait
Here comes the most celebrated character from Dhurandhar, Rehman Dakait. Although Akshaye Khanna nailed the dreaded bas***d king of Lyari, Cillian Murphy looks an apt choice for the Dhurandhar Hollywood remake.
4.Millie Brown as Yalina
If anyone could give a strong competition to Sara Arjun, it's Millie Brown. The Hollywood star looks so elegant and stunning as Yalina Jamali, doesn't she?
5.Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal
Here's superstar Robert Downey Jr playing Major Iqbal, seamlessly replacing Arjun Rampal from the OG film. Dhurandhar was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025. The second instalment of the franchise, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.
Meanwhile, enjoy Dhurandhar in HollywoodView this post on Instagram
6.Bryan Cranston as Ajay Sanyal
What R Madhavan did as IB chief Ajay Sanyal is spectacular. To match up his aura and performance, we want someone as mature and effortlessly charming, and Bryan Cranston fits the bill perfectly.