FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM? Pakistan's top court to decide soon

Bhubaneshwar: Bomb-making operation goes wrong, ends in blast; 2 killed, 2 injured, watch horrible video

India’s AI Moment: A diffusion that demands domestic transformation

Abhishek Bachchan confirms being part of King, reveals new look, fans react: 'I am just flattered...'

Massive fire in chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwandi, seven burnt alive, 2 trapped; rescue operation underway

Kalesha Khan Pattan: Advancing cloud-native and distributed systems through intelligent orchestration research

AnchorBest Website To Buy Super Clone Watches in India (2026)

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold no-look reaction to Sahibzada Farhan’s dismissal goes viral

Rohit Sharma skips handshake but shares 'hug' with Pakistan's Wasim Akram ahead of IND vs PAK clash, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'

Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM? Pakistan's top court to decide soon

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM?

India’s AI Moment: A diffusion that demands domestic transformation

India’s AI Moment: A diffusion that demands domestic transformation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet

AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason

Who is IAS Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat married three IAS women officers one after another; latest marriage with Ankita Dhakre is creating buzz, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS officer Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat whose 3rd marriage is creating buzz

Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre

Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet

Ever imagined how wild AI can go? The following video shows a reimagination of Dhurandhar in Hollywood, and the results are drool-worthy.

Simran Singh | Feb 16, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

1.Tom Hardy as Hamza Ali Mazari

Tom Hardy as Hamza Ali Mazari
1

Here's Hollywood star Tom Hardy (Bane from The Dark Knight Rises) replacing Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Tom's rugged look goes perfectly with Hamza, and he looks as dreadful as Singh. 

Advertisement

2.Jason Momoa as SP Chaudhary Aslam

Jason Momoa as SP Chaudhary Aslam
2

When it comes to being badass, in Bollywood, we have Sanjay Dutt, and in Hollywood, there is Jason Momoa. The Aquaman actor looks so in sync with the no-nonsense tough cop SP Aslam. 

3.Cillian Murphy as Rehman Dakait

Cillian Murphy as Rehman Dakait
3

Here comes the most celebrated character from Dhurandhar, Rehman Dakait. Although Akshaye Khanna nailed the dreaded bas***d king of Lyari, Cillian Murphy looks an apt choice for the Dhurandhar Hollywood remake. 

4.Millie Brown as Yalina

Millie Brown as Yalina
4

If anyone could give a strong competition to Sara Arjun, it's Millie Brown. The Hollywood star looks so elegant and stunning as Yalina Jamali, doesn't she? 

TRENDING NOW

5.Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal

Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal
5

Here's superstar Robert Downey Jr playing Major Iqbal, seamlessly replacing Arjun Rampal from the OG film. Dhurandhar was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025. The second instalment of the franchise, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026. 

Meanwhile, enjoy Dhurandhar in Hollywood

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Gyanox | AI_Tech Art & Visuals (@gyanox_ai)

6.Bryan Cranston as Ajay Sanyal

Bryan Cranston as Ajay Sanyal
6

What R Madhavan did as IB chief Ajay Sanyal is spectacular. To match up his aura and performance, we want someone as mature and effortlessly charming, and Bryan Cranston fits the bill perfectly. 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'
Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM? Pakistan's top court to decide soon
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM?
Bhubaneshwar: Bomb-making operation goes wrong, ends in blast; 2 killed, 2 injured, watch horrible video
Bhubaneshwar: Horrific video shows explosion engulfing rooftop, 2 killed
India’s AI Moment: A diffusion that demands domestic transformation
India’s AI Moment: A diffusion that demands domestic transformation
Abhishek Bachchan confirms being part of King, reveals new look, fans react: 'I am just flattered...'
Abhishek Bachchan confirms being part of King, reveals new look, fans react
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
Who is IAS Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat married three IAS women officers one after another; latest marriage with Ankita Dhakre is creating buzz, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS officer Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat whose 3rd marriage is creating buzz
Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre
Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri
Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf, who comes from Punjab's prominent political family, who was her father?
Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Inside bridal shower of Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be bahu; unseen pics of Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar
Inside Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandhok's bridal shower
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement