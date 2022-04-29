Search icon
Viral Pics of the day: Kangana Ranaut launches Dhaakad trailer, Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh promote Runway 34

On one side Ajay Devgn was promoting his newly-released Runway 34. On the other side, Kangana Ranaut made a grand entry at Dhaakad trailer launch.

Friday begin on a strong note as major events took place in the city. Without further ado, let's take a look at them. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan
We start our list with the Nawab of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan was appointed as a brand ambassador of a home decor brand. 

2. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut made a grand entry from a chopper to launch the trailer of her upcoming actioner Dhaakad. 

3. Ajay Devgn- Rakul Preet Singh

Ajay Devgn- Rakul Preet Singh
The lead cast of Runway 34, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted at the special screening of the film. 

4. Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani
The youngsters' favourite Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora was spotted dazzling the ramp for a reputed publication's fashion week with grace. 

6. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
The Param Sundari of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon was spotted at a style night awards. 

7. Ananya Pandey-Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Pandey-Janhvi Kapoor
We end the list with two beauties, Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor. Coincidently, the two were spotted coming out of the airport, and they were busy sharing laughs with each other. One must wonder, what were they discussing. 

