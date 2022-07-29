Viral Photos of the Day: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday promote Liger, Kartik Aaryan stuns in casuals

Here are the most viral photos of the celebrities on Friday, July 29, in Mumbai.

From Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promoting their upcoming sports drama Liger to Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma promoting their upcoming dark comedy Darlings, Bollywood celebs were busy promoting their films on Friday, July 29. Have a look at the most trending photos of the celebrities on Filmy Friday here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)