Viral Photos of the Day: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday promote Liger, Kartik Aaryan stuns in casuals

Here are the most viral photos of the celebrities on Friday, July 29, in Mumbai.

From Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promoting their upcoming sports drama Liger to Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma promoting their upcoming dark comedy Darlings, Bollywood celebs were busy promoting their films on Friday, July 29. Have a look at the most trending photos of the celebrities on Filmy Friday here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were seen promoting their upcoming sports drama Liger, slated to release in cinemas on August 25.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was seen promoting her first production venture Darlings, a dark comedy that will directly come out on Netflix on August 5. 

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen promoting Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film releases on August 11.

4. Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah, who plays Alia Bhatt's mother in Darlings, joined the Brahmastra actress in the promotions of their film co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor whose Ek Villain Returns released on July 29, was spotted in her gym wear.

6. Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma, who plays Alia Bhatt's husband in Darlings, joined her and Shefali for the promotions of the Jasmeet K Reen directorial.

7. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who is still enjoying the success of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, was seen outside the T-Series office.

