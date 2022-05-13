Viral Photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan supports Ganesh Acharya's Dehati Disco, Munawar Faruqui poses for paps

On one side Varun Dhawan lent support to Ganesh Acharya's film. On the other side, Alia Bhatt posed for the paparazzi.
Nothing excites you more than gazing at your favourite stars after a tiring weekday. So let's take a look at the viral photos of the day, where your favourite celebs get captured. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Pooja Hegde
We start our list with Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde who was spotted at a pilates classes.
2. Varun Dhawan
The Badlapur actor supported choreographer Ganesh Acharya's dream project Dehati Disco and promoted the film with its cast and crew.
3. Sonakshi Sinha
The Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha launched her press-on nails brand SoEzi, and she was glowing with pride at the launch.
4. Huma Qureshi
The Gangs of Wasseypur star Huma Qureshi was one of the guests at Sonakshi Sinha's SoEzi launch.
5. Munawar Faruqui
Here comes Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui. The comedian smiled while posing for the paparazzi.
6. Alia Bhatt
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt was spotted shooting in the city.
7. Nikki Tamboli
We end our list with pretty Nikki Tamboli who got captured in the busy streets of Bandra.