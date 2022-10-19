Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps

Madhuri Dixit, Manushi Chhillar, and Mrunal Thakur were giving us major fashion goals.
On Wednesday, Paris Hilton arrived at Mumbai airport in a black outfit. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon were seen posing at the Bhediya trailer launch.
1. Boman Irani
Boman Irani was spotted in a beige colour jacket, teamed up with a black t-shirt and pants.
2. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton arrived at Mumbai airport in black outfit carrying a fan in her hands.
3. Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan were spotted together at their next film Bhediya's trailer launch.
4. Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit was looking gorgeous in red coat-pants while posing for the cameras.
5. Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur was spotted in a red t-shit and denim pants.
6. Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar was spotted in a white outfit, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.