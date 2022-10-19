Search icon
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps

Madhuri Dixit, Manushi Chhillar, and Mrunal Thakur were giving us major fashion goals.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 19, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

On Wednesday, Paris Hilton arrived at Mumbai airport in a black outfit. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon were seen posing at the Bhediya trailer launch.

1. Boman Irani

Boman Irani
1/6

Boman Irani was spotted in a beige colour jacket, teamed up with a black t-shirt and pants.

2. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton
2/6

Paris Hilton arrived at Mumbai airport in black outfit carrying a fan in her hands.

3. Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan
3/6

Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan were spotted together at their next film Bhediya's trailer launch.

4. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit
4/6

Madhuri Dixit was looking gorgeous in red coat-pants while posing for the cameras.

5. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur
5/6

Mrunal Thakur was spotted in a red t-shit and denim pants.

6. Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar
6/6

Manushi Chhillar was spotted in a white outfit, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.

