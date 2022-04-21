Viral Photos of the Day: Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria promote Heropanti 2, Vicky Kaushal stuns in casuals

Here are the most trending photos of the celebrities spotted in Mumbai on Thursday, April 21.
On Thursday, April 21, various celebrities were spotted across different locations in Mumbai and their photos went viral in no time. While Malaika Arora gave summer goals in an all-white outfit, Neha Sharma was snapped outside her gym. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)
1. Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria promote Heropanti 2
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria were spotted promoting their romantic actioner Heropanti 2. The sequel to Tiger's debut film releases around Eid on April 29.
2. Vicky Kaushal stuns in casuals
Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Mumbai airport as he returned from his film shoot in Rishikesh and rocked his casual outfit of a blue sweatshirt with track pants.
3. Malaika Arora in white ensemble
Malaika Arora dished out summer goals in a white ensemble with cropped sweatshirt and joggers set while walking around the streets of Mumbai.
4. Neha Sharma flaunts her gym look
Neha Sharma, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Emraan Hashmi in Crook, was caught by the paparazzi outside her gym in the city.
5. Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu enjoy dinner
The couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were snapped outside the Japanese restaurant Izumi in Bandra where they were headed for dinner.