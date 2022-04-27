Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Neetu Kapoor slay in Indian outfits

Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff were seen wearing traditional outfits.

  • Apr 27, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Celebs in India sure know how to turn heads with their style and outfits. On Wednesday, Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff were seen wearing traditional outfits. Tara and Tiger were looking Royal while promoting their upcoming film Heropanti 2.

Take a look:

1. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also features Kiara Advani.

2. Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was looking gorgeous in her desi look.

3. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was looking sizzling hot in a body-hugging white and silver colour dress.

4. Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted in casual attire on Wednesday.

5. Tara Sutaria-Tiger Shroff

Heropanti 2 actors Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff were giving fashion goals in desi outfits.

6. Kiara Advani-Neetu Kapoor

Kiara Advani was seen posing with Neetu Kapoor in a yellow slit dress.

