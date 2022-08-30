Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Tiger Shroff stuns in casuals, Sara Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor spotted in athleisure outfits

Here are the most trending photos of your favourite celebrities from Tuesday, August 30.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 30, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

On Tuesday, August 30, various celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Khushi Kapoor were seen in athleisure outfits. Here are the most viral photos of the day. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff
1/5

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in the actioner Heropanti 2, looked dashing in smart casuals.

2. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
2/5

Khushi Kapoor, who will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, was spotted outside her gym.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
3/5

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, was photographed outside her pilates classs.

4. Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty
4/5

Ahan Shetty, who made his acting debut with the romantic action drama Tadap last year, was also seen in casuals.

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
5/5

Malaika Arora, who is known for her sizzling dance moves in Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, was spotted in a black athleisure outfit.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.