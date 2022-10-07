Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash rocked Mumbai with her movie promotions. Let's check out other celeb spotted.
On one side, Tejasswi Prakash charmed her fans, and followers during her Marathi film promotions. On the other side, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, and Yami Gautam charmed the paps with their presence. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Tejasswi Prakash
Let's start the list with firebrand Tejasswi Prakash. The Naagin 6 star was spotted promoting her upcoming Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re.
2. Parineeti Chopra- Hardy Sandhu
Punjabi actor and singer Hardy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra were spotted promoting their upcoming actioner Code Name: Tiranga.
3. Sidharth Malhotra
Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra was also papped in the city. The dapper never fails to dazzle.
4. Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the T-Series office.
5. Yami Gautam
A Thursday star Yami Gautam was also spotted at a salon. The actress always dazzle the paps.
6. Gauri Khan
We end our list with Gauri Khan. Mrs Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of beauty and grace, and she proved it with this photo.