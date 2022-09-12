Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits

Tara Sutaria, Rhea Chakraborty, and Pooja Hegde never fail to impress us with their stylish looks.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 12, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

On Monday, Bollywood celebs were seen giving us major fashion goals in their stylish outfits. Tara Sutaria, Rhea Chakraborty, and Pooja Hegde raised the temperature in stylish outfits. 

1. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
1/6

Pooja Hegde was looking very beautiful in her stylish outfit. 

2. Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty
2/6

Rhea Chakraborty was giving us major fashion goals. She was seen posing for the cameras.

3. Amrita Arora-Malaika Arora

Amrita Arora-Malaika Arora
3/6

Malaika Arora was seen hanging out with her sister Amrita Arora in black upper and denim pants.

4. Farah Khan

Farah Khan
4/6

Director and Choreographer Farah Khan opted for a blue outfit when she stepped out for shopping.

5. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor
5/6

Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the airport in black outfit. 

6. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
6/6

Tara Sutaria was looking stunning when she was spotted at the airport.

