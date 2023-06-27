Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Bollywood stars were giving us major goals on Tuesday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 27, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

On Wednesday, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma were seen posing together at Lust Stories 2 premiere, they were looking adorable together. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy outfit.

Check out their photos:

1. Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed
1/5

Urfi Javed was looking sizzling hot in a sexy outfit, she raised the temperature in a pink dress.



2. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha
2/5

Sonakshi Sinha gave us major fashion goals in a stylish co-ord set.



3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill
3/5

Shehnaaz Gill was seen posing with Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 



4. Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma
4/5

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma were looking adorable together while posing at Lust Stories 2 premiere.



5. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta
5/5

Neena Gupta was looking beautiful in a saree when she appeared at Lust Stories 2 premiere. 



