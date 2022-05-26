Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao attend Anek premiere

Like yesterday, Thursday also turned into a host of another star-studded evening. Let's take a look.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 26, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

Thursday turned out to be a host another star-studded evening as several celebrities graced the premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek. Let's take a look at the attendees. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Taapsee Pannu

Let's mark the attendance of Anubhav's Thappad star Taapsee Pannu. The lady was among the early arrival in the evening. 

2. Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

Here come the dashing couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha adding more charm to the evening. 

3. Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi

Let's mention another beautiful, veteran, power-couple, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Their presence surely makes the premiere bigger. 

4. Anurag Kashyap

Director Anurag Kashyap continues to support Sinha's film, and he graced the premiere with enthusiasm. 

5. Divya Dutta

Actress Divya Dutta, who was last seen in dud Dhaakad also attended the premiere. 

6. Anubhav Sinha- Sudhir Mishra

Last but not the least, we have with us the director of Anek, Anubhav Sinha with another maverick filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. 

