Viral Photos of the Day: Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao attend Anek premiere

Like yesterday, Thursday also turned into a host of another star-studded evening. Let's take a look.

Thursday turned out to be a host another star-studded evening as several celebrities graced the premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek. Let's take a look at the attendees. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)